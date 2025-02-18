Clarksville Academy Closes Wednesday Due to Impending Winter Storm

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy has announced that it will be closed on Wednesday, February 19th, 2025, due to the incoming winter storm expected to impact the region overnight. School officials made the decision in response to warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) regarding hazardous conditions, including accumulating snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and icy roads.

Clarksville Academy’s closure includes all school activities, athletics, and extracurricular events scheduled for Wednesday. School officials will continue monitoring the weather and road conditions and will provide updates regarding possible closures or delays for Thursday, February 20th.

Parents, students, and staff are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring Clarksville Online, local news outlets and official Clarksville Academy communications for the latest updates. The school also urges families to take appropriate safety precautions, including staying indoors when possible, dressing in warm layers if going outside, and ensuring that homes are properly heated.

Clarksville Academy thanks students, parents, and staff for their understanding and encourages everyone to stay safe and warm during this period of inclement weather. Further updates regarding school operations will be provided as conditions develop.