Clarksville Gas and Water Department Offers Free Water Shut-Offs for Flooded Homes

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is preparing for the next round of adverse weather conditions with the forecast of a winter storm warning and cold weather advisory to affect our area over the next several days.

In order to alleviate the effects of freezing weather conditions as much as possible, Gas & Water staff are prepared to take work order requests from recently displaced customers due to flooding to turn off water service to their homes at no charge.

Service technicians will only turn off water service where the water meter is accessible as floodwaters and debris are still affecting many neighborhoods.

As a reminder for all customers, please exercise cold weather precautions to protect water pipes during freezing temperatures. Learn more on the Gas & Water website at www.clarksvilletn.gov/234/Cold-Weather-Precautions.

Please call the Clarksville Gas and Water main phone line at 931.645.7400, Monday-Friday, 8:00am-4:30pm, or after hours, weekends and holidays at 931.645.0116 to request a water service turn off work order.

