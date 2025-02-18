Clarksville Pets of the Week for February 18th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 18th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Nova is an adult female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and spayed. Nova was rescued from Romania by Soldiers on a Border mission and flown back to the states. She was rehomed to a family that sadly didn’t understand what she’d gone through and her needs. She is such a sweet, shy girl, very confused as to her new life.

Nova NEEDS a family willing to go slowly with her. Give her time to decompress, to let her figure out her new life and to love and protect her for her lifetime. Long walks, new sights, smells and adventures are just what she needs! Come take her out in the yard and you might just be leaving with your new best friend.

Howie is a 3 year old male lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and just a beautiful gentle soul. He did great on the leash, and sat for treats. He is the type of dog who will be up for any adventure, hikes, jogging, trips to the water and any activities he can do with you.

Riley is a 6 month old male hound type mixed breed with the prettiest brindle coloring. He is fully vetted and will be neutered/microchipped upon adoption. He was very easy to go out in the yard and is a slight puller on the leash so he might be happier with a harness to help direct his attention.

He waited till he was in the yard to do his business so that indicates he might be easy to train. He does know his sit command already and is very eager to learn. Remember puppies need a lot of love, time and patience with training to help them become their best selves.

Rona is a beautiful female Domestic Shorthair mix. She has the most gorgeous green eyes. She is fully vetted and litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. Come visit her in the Cat room.

Casper is an adult large male Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. He can go home as soon as he is microchipped. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Nala is an adult female domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption and is litter trained. She is a sweetheart and will make someone a great addition to their family. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Bear is a young male Domestic Shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He adores playing with toys and loves hanging with his favorite people and getting belly rubs. Bear is good with other cats, children and dogs. Bear is a high energy boy and would love another cat buddy.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Jelly is a 3 and half month old female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, on flea & tick preventatives, spayed and litter trained. She is an inside kitten, very playful, sweet and she will make a wonderful companion.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is an adult female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel clean. She has great energy and would be a good hiking and walking companion. Shamrock needs an adopter who understands her energy and she will benefit from a family committed to her training, exercising her and lots of challenging toys.

She would love a nice yard and a warm bed at night. Shamrock has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is a handsome 6 year old Pit Bull terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Kane does well living with children and other dogs but he does need a no cat home please mainly due to his size and not knowing his own strength with playing. He is a big boy but has the heart of a puppy.

He has been around children of all energy levels and handles himself very well. He is a bit afraid of storms but his fosters have been managing that with a few tricks and it has been helping. He is doing great with his leash manners and will need a yard with a 6 foot fence so he can run out all his zoomies. Please do your research with this breed and check all breed restrictions if renting or living on Post.

Kane can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Lenny is a 6 month old male Australian Shepherd mix. He is affectionate, athletic, friendly, funny and very smart. He is fully vetted, microchipped and house trained with a doggie door. Lenny is great with children and does well with other dogs. The rescue will pay for his neuter at their vet when he is of age. This sweet boy is patiently waiting for his forever family.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Kibbles is a 5 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and crate trained. Kibbles loves all kinds of toys and cheeseburgers! He loves his family, is very devoted and dedicated to them. He is very much a kind, sweet gentleman looking for his forever family. He is truly a gem! Remember to check any Breed restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information about Kibbles and an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

St. Bea is a 2 year old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Bea is good with children and other cats. She has a very laid back personality so she possibly can live with a cat savvy dog. Bea is love and kindness rolled into one adorable cat. She has a fun side and loves to do zoomies but then she easily settles in a comfy spot on your bed.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to https://www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Jezzebelle is a 5 year old female Hound mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and good with children. Jezzebelle is affectionate, friendly, playful, smart and gentle and she will be a great addition to your family and a wonderful hiking, jogging and all around outdoor companion. It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start getting to really know your pup.

Jezzebelle’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training, and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/jezzebelle or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Fenrir is a 6 year old male Pit Bull terrier. He is fully vetted, house/kennel trained and neutered. He needs to be the only pet in the home please and children 12 and older. Fenrir is very playful but can also be happy couch surfing with his favorite people. Please check any breed/pet restrictions if renting or live on Post.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Wonder is a one year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, weighs about 20 pounds and does very well with other dogs, children and doesn’t bother cats. He is very athletic, energetic, friendly and playful.

Wonder does need a fenced yard as he is deaf, but he is very smart, can learn hand commands and signals and is just the most loving boy. He needs a home where they will continue his signing and training and help him become his best self. Don’t let his deafness deter you from this fantastic companion.

For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing