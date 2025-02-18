Clarksville Police Search for Suspect in Domestic Shooting That Injured Three

Clarksville, TN – On February 17th, 2025, at approximately 7:39pm, Clarksville Police Department officers responded to Tennova Healthcare after three gunshot victims arrived at the hospital.

Among the victims was a 3-year-old girl with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her hand, a 20-year-old man with a graze wound, and a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The child and the 44-year-old man were both transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where the man remains in critical but stable condition.

Detectives have identified 43-year-old La Vievea Wilson as the suspect, and she is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault. Wilson was not at the residence when officers arrived, and CPD is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.