Letters from Leaders: An Essay by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts

Written by Joe Pitts

Clarksville Mayor

Clarksville, TN – “Real leaders don’t require a title.” – Unknown

My grandfather, on my mother’s side, had a way about him. Though I was a mere 8 years old when he passed, I noticed something in his quiet demeanor that caused people to take notice, listen, and, yes, follow.

Whether it was the guys who worked with him at BF Goodrich, the farm hands who helped with the tobacco, or his three sons-in-law who hung onto his every word, he was a leader.

His brand of leadership was not cloaked in titles but in actions – quiet actions. Throughout my lifetime, especially now since my former years are greater than my latter, I have often reflected on those fading memories on the farm watching “Nicky,” as his friends called him, lead in an unassuming way.

I recall his measured gait, the right hand always in his pocket, and his felt hat (never a cap) sitting atop his head, which was a staple of his everyday wardrobe. He said so little that I can scarcely remember the sound of his voice.

What made people want to follow him? What were the words he would speak to them that caused them to listen so intently and follow so closely? What were the lessons of leadership that I observed and remembered or are in my DNA that shape my leadership style?

The answers to these questions may never be definitive, but there are valuable lessons I learned and try to follow.

I know that leaders work hard. Sun-up to sundown, leaders are the first in the office or field and often the last to leave. That one trait drives me more than anything else. I’ve said during my many political campaigns that “my opponent may outsmart me, but they will never out-work me.”

My hard work isn’t for me, but to support those who are under my supervision, or those who depend on me.

Leaders persevere. Leaders, especially good ones, learn to overcome difficulties and challenges by remaining calm and keeping a positive attitude. The old adage, “tough times don’t last, but tough people do” applies here, especially to leaders.

Kindness. Going back to my grandfather, I remember vividly one day watching an old beat-up truck come down the gravel road leading to the farmhouse, and watching a man, slumped shoulders, get out of the truck and sit on the ground next to my grandfather.

After a few words were exchanged, my grandfather reached in his pocket and gave him some cash, shook his hand and walked him to his truck. No paperwork. No stern lecture. Just a handshake and pat on the back, and the man went on his way.

“As honest as the day is long”. Honesty should be the foundational principle of every leader. Sadly it has gotten lost in the swirl of lies that are often told by those in leadership positions in order to make someone else look bad, or protect their image.

I can assure you that being honest will give you greater peace in the long run, than protecting a false image that will eventually fade like the memories of your past.

And finally, respect for others. I frequently muse that those who can’t or don’t respect others deep down have no respect for themselves. The leadership landscape is littered with people who belittle, cheat or mislead others. What does it say about you if your words and deeds belie and undermine your position as a leader?

These are just a few of the many more characteristics I try to follow in my roles. As the leader of this city, my family, or just every time my feet hit the floor each morning, my mind is firmly fixed on being true to myself.

Nicky Marshall gave me a great example to follow.

I’ll leave you with this quote:

”A leader without followers is just a man taking a walk.” – John Boehner