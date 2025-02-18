Winter Storm Warning, Cold Weather Advisory in Effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning and Cold Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas as a major winter storm moves through the region.

Residents should prepare for hazardous road conditions, dangerously low temperatures, and significant snowfall over the next 48 hours.

Winter Storm Warning: Heavy Snow and Hazardous Roads

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from 9:00pm Tuesday through noon Wednesday. Snow showers will begin late Tuesday evening, with 2 to 4 inches of snowfall expected, and up to 6 inches possible in northwest Middle Tennessee.

Travel will become extremely dangerous, especially on bridges and overpasses, which freeze faster than regular roads. The Wednesday morning commute will be significantly impacted, with slick and icy roads making driving treacherous. Motorists are advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

If you must drive, take precautions:

Reduce speed and allow extra travel time.

Keep extra distance between vehicles.

Carry an emergency kit with food, water, blankets, a flashlight, and a fully charged phone.

Check road conditions before heading out by dialing 511 or visiting local transportation websites.

Cold Weather Advisory: Dangerous Wind Chills

Following the snowfall, bitterly cold temperatures will settle into the area. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect from midnight Wednesday through 10:00am Thursday, with wind chills ranging from 5°F to -4°F.

Frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes if skin is exposed to these temperatures. Hypothermia is also a serious risk with prolonged exposure. If you must be outside, follow these precautions:

Dress in layers and cover all exposed skin.

Wear a hat, gloves, and insulated boots.

Take frequent indoor breaks to warm up.

Upcoming Weather Forecast

Tonight (Tuesday): Heavy snow, low of 17°F, wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Heavy snow, low of 17°F, wind gusts up to 20 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 26°F, north wind 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy, high of 26°F, north wind 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Frigid conditions, low of 8°F, wind chill as low as -4°F.

Frigid conditions, low of 8°F, wind chill as low as -4°F. Thursday: Mostly sunny but very cold, high of 20°F.

Mostly sunny but very cold, high of 20°F. Thursday Night: Clear skies, low of 5°F.

Protecting Your Home During Freezing Weather

With temperatures dropping into the single digits, homeowners should take precautions to prevent frozen pipes and heating issues:

Let faucets drip to keep water flowing.

Open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around the plumbing.

Keep your thermostat set consistently, even at night.

Check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors if space heaters are being used.

Avoid using stoves or ovens for heat, as this poses a fire and carbon monoxide risk.

Clarksville residents should stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for the extreme cold in the coming days. Continue to monitor local news and weather alerts for updates. Stay safe and warm!