Winter Weather Forces Closure of Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced that all schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, February 19th, 2025, due to the severe winter weather expected to impact the area overnight.

This closure includes the cancellation of all after-school activities, athletics, and practices. Any mission-essential employees who are required to report to work will receive direct communication from their supervisors.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County, set to take effect at 9:00pm tonight. The region could see 4 inches or more of snowfall, with the heaviest accumulation occurring through the early morning hours. The combination of heavy snow and freezing temperatures is expected to create hazardous road conditions, making travel throughout the day dangerous.

In addition to snowfall, temperatures will drop significantly, with overnight lows in the teens and daytime highs struggling to reach the mid-20s. Wind chills could make it feel even colder, increasing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia for those exposed to the elements for extended periods. Officials warn that these frigid conditions will make snow and ice removal from roads and school campuses more challenging.

CMCSS leadership and the Operations Department will continue monitoring conditions throughout the day on Wednesday. Given the predicted difficulty of clearing roads and school campuses, the district will assess whether further closures will be necessary for Thursday. Families will be notified as soon as a decision is made.

Residents are urged to stay informed by following Clarksville Online, local news and weather updates. Authorities advise avoiding unnecessary travel and taking precautions to stay warm and safe during this period of extreme weather. The community is encouraged to prepare for potential power outages, ensure an adequate supply of food and water, and check on vulnerable individuals, including elderly neighbors and those without adequate heating.

As the winter storm moves through the region, officials emphasize the importance of caution and preparedness. For the latest updates, families should monitor official CMCSS communications and local emergency alerts.