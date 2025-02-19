29.5 F
APSU Women’s Tennis Travels to Murfreesboro to Face Middle Tennessee on Thursday

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Battles Middle Tennessee in Non-Conference Tennis Clash. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team faces Middle Tennessee in a Thursday 4:30pm match at the Adams Tennis Complex. 

Austin Peay (2-4) defeated Belmont in a commanding 7-0 victory on February 15th. 

Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel got things started for Austin Peay State University, who took a 6-0 doubles victory against Libbie Hamilton and Sarah McElrath on court three. Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns secured the doubles point for the Governors with a 7-6 (7-4) win against Viktoria Kliimand and Hana Sokolovic on court two. The APSU Govs won in straight sets in singles matches. 

Middle Tennessee (6-3) took a 4-0 win over Murray State on February 16th. The Blue Raiders secured the early doubles point and won in straight sets in singles matches. 

This will be the 12th meeting of the Governors and the Blue Raiders, with MTSU leading 9-2. The last matchup was a 6-1 Governor win in Evansville, Indiana, on February 16th, 2024. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

