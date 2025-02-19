Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Hosts Queens at F&M Bank Arena, Thursday

Austin Peay (10-15 | 5-9 ASUN) vs. Queens (8-17 | 2-12 ASUN)

Thursday, February 20th, 2025 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back home for a Thursday 6:00pm matchup against Queens on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (10-15, 5-9 ASUN) most recently fell 67-77 at Central Arkansas. Freshmen Sa’Mya Wyatt and Anovia Sheals combined for 43 points in the loss, highlighted by Wyatt’s 24-point (11-16 FG) performance.

Wyatt leads the Atlantic Sun Conference with her 58.3 field goal percentage, ranking 15th in Division I. She is the leading freshman in field-goal percentage in the country.

Queens (8-17, 2-12 ASUN) took a 72-86 loss at Lipscomb on February 15th. Kamara Mills had a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, as Jordyn Weaver had a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double.

This marks the fifth meeting of the Governors and the Royals, with APSU leading the all-time series, 3-1.

The two team’s last meeting was a 43-52 Royals win in Charlotte, NC, on February 6th. Wyatt led the Govs with 11 points as Abby Cater grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Ashely Roberts, Knox Rives)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould, Ethan Schmidt)

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s Sa’Mya Wyatt leads the ASUN with her 58.3 field goal percentage. Her 148 made field-goals rank second.

La’Nya Foster is third in the ASUN with 32 blocks and third with 1.28 blocks per game.

Foster’s 39.6 field goal percentage and 7.0 rebounds per game rank seventh.

Foster leads APSU in rebounds (7.0), assists (2.6), blocks (1.3), and steals (1.6).

Wyatt’s 13.5 points per game and 58.3 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.

Briana Rivera leads with 22 three-pointers.

Anovia Sheals’ 74.6 free-throw percentage leads the Govs.

Head coach Brittany Young is 3-1 against the Royals.

About the Queens Royals

Their Head Coach: Jen Brown is in her fifth season with the Royals and is 30-98 in her time in Charlotte.

2024-25 Record: 8-17, 2-12 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 7-22, 1-15 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell 81-50 to Kennesaw State in their season finale, March 2nd.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team head down I-24 for a matchup against instate ASUN opponent Lipscomb for a February 22nd 2:00pm game at Allen Arena.