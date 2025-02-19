Clarksville Academy Closed Thursday Due to Hazardous Road Conditions

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy will remain closed on Thursday, February 20th, 2025, due to lingering hazardous road conditions following recent snowfall.

School officials announced the closure to ensure the safety of students, staff, and families as icy roads continue to pose travel risks throughout the area. With winter weather still affecting local conditions, in-person classes and activities will not take place.

Students and families are encouraged to enjoy the snow day and can share their winter photos by sending them to photos@clarksvilleacademy.com.

For further updates on school operations, families should monitor official school communication channels.