CMCSS Schools Closed Thursday, February 20th, Due to Hazardous Road Conditions

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced the closure of all schools and district offices for Thursday, February 20, due to hazardous road conditions following the recent snowfall.

Officials made the decision out of concern for student and staff safety, as icy and snow-covered roads continue to pose significant travel risks. If mission-essential employees are required to report to work, they will be contacted directly by their supervisors.

The Montgomery County Highway Department, the Clarksville Street Department, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation road crews have been working diligently to clear roads and make travel safer. Despite their efforts, lingering icy patches and frigid temperatures are making the process more challenging.

Emergency responders, including law enforcement, fire rescue, EMS, and emergency management personnel, have been handling numerous accidents and assisting stranded motorists throughout the evening and into the day. Officials urge residents to limit travel unless absolutely necessary to reduce risks and allow crews to work efficiently.

With subfreezing temperatures expected to persist through Friday, road-clearing efforts may take additional time. CMCSS officials will continue monitoring conditions and provide an update regarding school operations for Friday as soon as possible.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through local news sources and follow guidance from local agencies. Authorities stress the importance of caution for anyone who must be out on the roads and urge community members to stay safe and warm.