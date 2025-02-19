Customs House Museum Hosts Stunning Inaugural ‘Art in Bloom’ Event

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Customs House Museum & Cultural Center recently hosted its inaugural Art in Bloom, a reception/fundraiser at which local floral artists selected a painting and created an arrangement to echo its style, colors and feel.

“This is our first Art in Bloom project that we’ve done,” Customs House Director Frank Lott said. “It replaces our traditional Champagne and Chocolate. It has been wildly successful. I think the public is really enjoying something different. The way the florists have interpreted these works of art is just beyond words. They all have their own distinct interpretations, but all relate beautifully to the original works of art.

Members of the Museum Guild worked for several months with museum staff and local floral artists to bring this together. Fourteen local florists chose works from the museum’s collection to be their inspiration.

Retired florist Audra Langley was inspired by a diptych (two paintings on a hinge) by Max Hochstetler, “So, I created two designs to interpret that, and used a willow branch that emulates the trees that frame the garden path in the painting.”

In her arrangement, she used blues and oranges, and moss to bring Hochstetler’s painting to life. “My mother also did an arrangement,” Langley said. “This was a very creative idea. We were excited to participate and would love to do it again.”

Artwork included pieces by Richard Hogan, Hunt Slnem, Jim Diehr and others. Floral artists included Helen Morris, Sandy Watson Cecy Rocconi, Laura Malley and others. Sponsors included Kim Kiel, Meg and John Manning, Melinda and Chad Byard, Ajax Distributing, Lisa and Brad Martin, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and others.

Photo Gallery