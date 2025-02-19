18.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Fort Campbell Announces Delayed Opening Thursday Due to Hazardous Road Conditions

News Staff
Fort Campbell Opening February 20th with a Three Hour Delay
101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell will operate on a delayed opening schedule for Thursday, February 20th, 2025, as winter weather continues to create hazardous road conditions in the area.

According to base officials, personnel are instructed to report no later than three hours after their standard duty reporting time to allow for safer travel. However, emergency essential employees are required to report at their regular time.

Soldiers should follow guidance from their respective commands regarding reporting procedures.

Individuals on base are urged to use caution when driving or walking, as icy conditions may persist. Further updates will be provided through official Fort Campbell communication channels.

