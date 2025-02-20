APSU Beach Volleyball Begins 2025 Campaign with Four Matches at Grand Sands

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team and first-year head coach Michael Hobson prepare for the 2025 season opener at the Grand Sands Tournament, Friday-Saturday, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Governors open the season with a Friday 9:00am CT match against Tennessee Tech, followed by a 1:00pm contest against Liberty. The following day, APSU faces Atlantic Sun Conference foe Eastern Kentucky at 9:00am, before taking on former Ohio Valley Conference rival, Morehead State at 1:00pm.

Hobson comes to Clarksville from Louisiana Monroe, where he was the head beach volleyball coach, 2022-24, and an assistant indoor coach during the 2022 campaign.

During his first offseason at the helm of Governors’ beach volleyball, Hobson added seven newcomers, all coming from the transfer portal.

Angelena Green joined the team after spending the fall at Boise State. The ninth roster in program history also features a pair of newcomers from The Great White North in Jordyn Beneteau – a transfer from St. Claire College – and Alyson Cooper from CSU Bakersfield. The newcomers also include Menlo College transfer Gabriella MacKenzie, North Alabama addition Grace Austin, and Jordan Morris from Mercer.

A trio of returners also highlight the roster in juniors Emily Freel and Emma Loiars and senior Anna Kate Clark.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team’s second tournament of the season takes it to South Carolina’s Wheeler Beach Bash. There, it faces the Gamecocks and Alabama-Birmingham on March 1st at 9:00am and 11:00am CT, respectively in Columbia, South Carolina.