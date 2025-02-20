Austin Peay State University Softball Heads to Greenville for Furman Classic

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a four-win weekend in the Lone Star State, Austin Peay State University’s softball team heads east for the three-day, five-game Furman Classic at the Pepsi Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Governors (7-3) open Furman’s tournament with a Friday doubleheader against Holy Cross and Furman at 2:00pm CT and 4:30pm, respectively. Then on Saturday, Austin Peay State University faces Northern Iowa at 10:30am and Morehead State at 6:00pm, Saturday before concluding the event on Sunday with a 10:30am contest against the Panthers.

Last weekend, the Governors dropped a slim, one-run game to South Dakota State in its opening contest of Tarleton State’s Whataburger Invitation but rallied for four-straight, multi-run victories.

Senior utility Kylie Campbell continued her strong start to the season with 10 hits, three doubles, three triples, and a pair of home runs last weekend while posting a .588 batting average, 1.471 slugging percentage, and .650 on-base mark. Campbell has started all 166 games she has appeared in across four seasons for Austin Peay, with her 178 career hits ranking 10th all-time and 12 triples best for sixth in the record book.

Senior catcher Sam Leski enjoyed the best weekend of her collegiate career in Stephenville, Texas, as the Clearwater, Florida native tallied seven hits and a trio of homers at Tarleton State’s event. Leski enters Week 3 on a six-game hit streak and three-game home run streak, with her most recent long ball coming by way of a grand slam in a 9-4 victory against South Dakota State, Sunday. That grand slam marked the Govs’ program-record third of the season through just the opening 10 games of the 2025 campaign.

Austin Peay State University’s 7-3 start to the season is its best since opening 2022 8-2 in its final season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Led by seventh-year and the all-time winningest head coach in program history, Kassie Stanfill is 158-129 at the helm of Governors softball. Notably, Stanfill is 41-35 all-time in neutral site games and 43-39 in the second month of the year.

Friday’s game against host Furman will be broadcast live on ESPN+; however, none of APSU’s neutral-site games will be broadcast.

After going 4-1 last weekend at Tarleton State’s Whataburger Invitational, Austin Peay State University is 7-3 to start the season.

Kylie Campbell leads Austin Peay State University with 15 hits, three doubles, and three triples in 10 starts.

After starting the season at left field and playing Game 2 at second base, Campbell has manned first base for eight-straight games. Last season, Campbell was a First Team All-ASUN selection at first base.

Austin Peay State University has tallied 12 home runs this season which already is 67% of the team’s 2024 season total of 18.

The Governors’ long-ball hitters are led by Sam Leski, who hit three home runs and a grand slam last season. On defense, Leski has started all 10 games behind the dish for APSU.

Leski is one of 10 newcomers and five Division I transfers that head coach Kassie Stanfill added over the offseason. She also is one of two newcomers who come from fellow ASUN Conference member, Florida Gulf Coast, with starting shortstop Kayleigh Roper being the other.

A transfer from North Carolina State, Katie Raper is second on the team with three home runs and 10 RBI and also is tied for fourth with 10 hits.

Austin Peay State University’s pitching staff is led by junior right-hander Emberly Nichols, who already has set a career-high with four wins this season.

Ashley Martin leads Austin Peay State University’s four pitchers with a 3.05 ERA and two saves. Martin’s last save came in a 2.2-inning, three-strikeout performance against Akron last weekend. Martin is tied for third all-time in her APSU career with five saves.

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team heads to Clarksville to open a 12-game homestand beginning with a Wednesday 3:00pm clash against Middle Tennessee at Cathi Maynard Park. Following the game against the Blue Raiders, APSU will host its first of two-straight home tournaments in the Governors Classic, February 28th-March 2nd.