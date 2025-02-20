16.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 20, 2025
HomeNewsAustin Peay State University to Reopen Friday After Weather-Related Closure
News

Austin Peay State University to Reopen Friday After Weather-Related Closure

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University campus covered in snow. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University campus covered in snow. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will resume normal operations on Friday, February 21st, 2025, after being closed Thursday due to hazardous road conditions following heavy snowfall.

With improving weather conditions and rising temperatures expected through the weekend, APSU officials have determined that campus operations can safely resume on Friday. Students, faculty, and staff are advised to remain cautious while commuting, as some slick spots and black ice may still be present in shaded or less-traveled areas.

[470cneter]

The forecast for the weekend brings continued improvement, with sunshine and temperatures reaching the 40s and 50s, helping to further clear roads and walkways.

For further updates, students and employees are encouraged to monitor official university communication channels.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Closed Friday Due to Hazardous Roads After Snow
Next article
Austin Peay State University Softball Heads to Greenville for Furman Classic
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information