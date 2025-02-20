Austin Peay State University to Reopen Friday After Weather-Related Closure

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will resume normal operations on Friday, February 21st, 2025, after being closed Thursday due to hazardous road conditions following heavy snowfall.

With improving weather conditions and rising temperatures expected through the weekend, APSU officials have determined that campus operations can safely resume on Friday. Students, faculty, and staff are advised to remain cautious while commuting, as some slick spots and black ice may still be present in shaded or less-traveled areas.

The forecast for the weekend brings continued improvement, with sunshine and temperatures reaching the 40s and 50s, helping to further clear roads and walkways.

For further updates, students and employees are encouraged to monitor official university communication channels.