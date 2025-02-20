City of Clarksville Offices Opening at 10:00 Due to Weather Conditions

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville government offices will open Friday, February 21st, 2025, at 10:00am.

Essential City public safety personnel will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

Clarksville Parks and Recreation offices and facilities will be open on Friday, February 21st, 2025 at 10:00am.

Swan Lake Golf Course will remain closed due to the cold temperatures. The simulator inside the clubhouse is available.

For updates on closures, please download our mobile app.

City Court

The City Court Clerk’s office will be open on Friday at 10:00am. City Court will not be in session on Friday.

All of those people who have cases docketed for Friday, February 21st, 2025, at 8:00am will be contacted by the court and rescheduled.

More information concerning any court sessions, or hearings will be available at a later date. The City Court Clerk’s office will reach out to individuals with court dates set for Thursday to reschedule those dates.

Such individuals may also call the City Court Clerk’s office to reschedule once City offices are reopened.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) buses will run at their normal times Friday.

For more information on hours and snow routes, riders can check the SPOT app or CTS Facebook.

Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas & Water offices will open on Friday at 10:00am.

On-call personnel will be available to address gas, water and sewer emergencies during the closing. Customers should call the after-hours phone line, 931.645.0116, to report an emergency.

The following utility bill payment options are available 24 hours a day for customer convenience.

Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone feature.

Online bill payment and account management, www.clarksvillegw.com.

Kiosk Pay Sites 111 Cunningham Lane, drive-up kiosk 2215 Madison Street, drive-up kiosk 1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard. 1801 Ashland City Road 2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. 3880 Trenton Road 2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. (CDE Lightband Office, drive-up kiosk)



CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be open to the public during normal hours; however, customers are encouraged to conduct business via the website whenever possible.

General updates regarding hours of operation will be sent to local media, and posted to both the City of Clarksville website and Facebook.