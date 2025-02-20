Clarksville Academy Closed Friday Due to Hazardous Road Conditions

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy will remain closed on Friday, February 21st, 2025, due to concerns over hazardous road and campus conditions following this week’s winter weather. School officials made the decision out of an abundance of caution, citing the likelihood of refreezing on pathways and roads, which could create unsafe travel conditions for students, staff, and families.

This closure follows a week of unpredictable weather in the region, including significant snowfall, freezing temperatures, and icy conditions. With temperatures expected to remain low overnight, officials determined that delaying reopening was the safest course of action.

Additionally, the scheduled Movie Matinee for CA families has been canceled. The school encourages families to stay safe and warm during the extended snow break and invites students to continue sharing their snow day experiences by sending photos to photos@clarksvilleacademy.com.

Further updates regarding school operations will be shared through official school communication channels as conditions improve.