Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden Outline 2025 Projects at Annual Power Breakfast

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Great attendance at this year’s Mayors’ Power Breakfast, which allows Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden a chance to address concerned citizens and apprise them of the important progress that is being made in our community.

The event, hosted by the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Clarksville Christian School, drew hundreds to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for a Choppin’ Block catered breakfast and about 60 minutes of information on ongoing and upcoming projects.

Mayor Pitts began by saying, “I want to call your attention to the future.” His theme this year, ‘Growing Forward Together’, focused on city/county as well as city/private sector collaborative efforts. Concerns included population growth, a steady decline in crime, the importance of strategic planning, progress on the Transportation 2020 Plus plan, upcoming projects, and much more.

Mayor Golden talked about a number of projects that are scheduled to be completed in 2025, including the North Branch Library, the Animal Control Building being built on Jordan Road, the new parking garage at F&M Bank Arena, the Highway Department’s new facility, road widening projects and new additions to Clarksville’s Greenway.

Photo Gallery

