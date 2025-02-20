Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Closed Friday Due to Hazardous Roads After Snow

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced the closure of all schools and district offices on Friday, February 21st, 2025, due to hazardous road conditions following heavy snowfall.

This week has been marked by extreme weather swings, including tornado watches, flooding, and over five inches of snowfall across much of the region. An unexpected additional layer of snow overnight worsened road conditions, prompting officials to prioritize safety and cancel classes.

Essential employees may still be required to report to work and will be contacted by their supervisors if needed.

Roads Improving, But Caution Still Advised

While conditions remain treacherous in some areas, the forecast for the weekend brings relief, with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 40s and 50s. These warmer conditions are expected to help clear roads and school campuses, allowing for a smooth reopening on Monday, February 24th.

Residents are urged to remain cautious as slick spots and black ice may persist, especially in the early morning hours. Officials also advise taking precautions against the lingering cold by protecting pets, pipes, and plants.

CMCSS expressed gratitude to local crews and emergency workers who have been working tirelessly to ensure community safety throughout the week’s extreme weather.

Students and staff can look forward to returning to class under improved conditions, with forecasts predicting sunny skies and highs in the 60s on Monday.