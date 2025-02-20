19.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Runaway Teen Jer’Marius Green

Jer’Marius Green
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Jer’Marius Green. Jer’Marius was last seen on February 12th, 2025, on Wildwood Drive wearing a blue camouflage jacket, light brown jeans with black writing, and black shoes.

He is approximately 5’2 and 110 pounds, with black dreads and brown eyes. He may be driving a grey Kia Sportage (TN tag: 120-BMCH).

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Westover at 931.648.0656, ext. 5370.

