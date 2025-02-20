Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre Brings More Showings of “A Streetcar Named Desire” beginning Thursday

Clarksville, TN – If you missed A Streetcar Named Desire last week, don’t despair!

This weekend brings five more chances to experience Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning classic at the Roxy Regional Theatre (and don’t forget about our discounts, detailed below).

Thursday, February 20tth at 7:00pm

Friday, February 21st at 7:00pm

Saturday, February 22nd at 2:00pm

Saturday, February 22nd at 7:00pm

Sunday, February 23rd at 2:00pm

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday’s performance.

Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

Sara Fetgatter (who was last seen on our stage in the Vietnam War drama A Piece of My Heart) stars as fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois, who moves to New Orleans where her sister Stella (played by Kat Scherer, whom you may remember as Shelby in Steel Magnolias) and her brother-in-law Stanley Kowalski (Neil Brown) barely live above squalor in the French Quarter. Directed by Emily Ruck and featuring Eboné Amos, Jahel Duran-Diaz, Carter Hoffer, Angie Morales-Link and Evan Taylor Williams, the play reveals to the very depths the character of Blanche DuBois, a woman whose life has been undermined by her romantic illusions, which lead her to reject—so far as possible—the realities of life with which she is faced and which she consistently ignores. The pressure brought to bear upon her by her sister, with whom she goes to live in New Orleans, intensified by the earthy and extremely “normal” young husband of the latter, leads to a revelation of her tragic self-delusion and, in the end, to madness. Produced in part by Kurt & Kerri Kowalski with additional funding support provided by Stuart Fillmore and Stacey Streetman, A Streetcar Named Desire is presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., on behalf of The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee. Please note: A Streetcar Named Desire portrays sensitive topics including substance abuse and domestic violence, includes references to sexual assault and suicide, and contains non-tobacco cigarette smoking and gunshot sound effects.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

