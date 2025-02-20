19.8 F
Tennessee Offers Free Webinar on Tax Exemptions for Military Service Members

Tennessee Department of RevenueNashville, TN – Join the Tennessee Department of Revenue on February 25th, 2025, at 9:00am Central time for a free webinar to discuss Tennessee tax exemptions available for military service members.

You may register for the webinar on this website.

The February 25th webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers to the public. More information is available on our website here.

About the Tennessee Department of Revenue

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscal year, it collected $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. 

To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

