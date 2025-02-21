APSU Women’s Basketball Travels to Lipscomb for Season’s Last Road Game

Austin Peay (11-15 | 7-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb (17-9 | 10-5 ASUN)

Saturday, February 22nd, 2025 | 2:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Allen Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team makes the short trip to Nashville for their final road game of the regular season with a Saturday 2:00pm game against Lipscomb at Allen Arena.

Austin Peay (11-15, 6-9 ASUN) defeated Queens, 66-57, on Thursday at F&M Bank Arena. La’Nya Foster led the way for the Govs with her 19-point, 11-rebound double-double. Anovia Sheals had 11 points, marking her 13th game in double figures.

Anala Nelson had a season-high 13 points, and her four assists earned the junior her 250th career assist.

Lipscomb (17-9, 10-5 ASUN) most recently defeated North Alabama 61-58 on February 20th in Florence, Alabama. Bella Vinson led the way for the Bisons with her 23-point, eight-rebound performance.

This will be the 33rd meeting of the Governors and the Bisons, with APSU leading the all-time series, 23-9. The last game between the two was a 59-65 Bisons win on February 8th at F&M Bank Arena.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Knox Rives, Dillon Walton)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s Sa’Mya Wyatt leads the ASUN with her 58.7 field goal percentage. Her 152 made field-goals rank second.

La’Nya Foster is third in the ASUN with 32 blocks and third with 1.23 blocks per game.

Foster’s 40.4 field goal percentage ranks seventh, and 7.1 rebounds per game rank eighth.

Foster leads the APSU Govs in rebounds (7.1), assists (2.5), blocks (1.2), and steals (1.5).

Wyatt’s 13.5 points per game and 58.3 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.

Briana Rivera leads with 22 three-pointers.

Anovia Sheals’ 74.6 free-throw percentage leads the Govs.

Head coach Brittany Young is 2-3 against the Bisons.

About the Lipscomb Bisons

Their Head Coach: Lauren Sumski is in her sixth season at the helm of Bisons women’s basketball and is 83-87 in her time in Nashville. Sumski is 118-108 in her eight-year career, which began at Rhodes.

2024-25 Record: 17-9, 10-5 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 17-13, 10-6 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell to Eastern Kentucky, 68-99, in the ASUN Tournament Quarterfinals, March 9th.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team host West Georgia on February 27th 6:00pm for a Breast Cancer Awareness game at F&M Bank Arena.