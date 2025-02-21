7.1 F
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis Falls Short Against Middle Tennessee, 6-1

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Drops Road Match to Middle Tennessee. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisMurfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team took a 6-1 loss at Middle Tennessee, Thursday, at Adams Tennis Complex. 

Austin Peay (2-5) took a doubles win on court three as Yu-Hua Cheng and Elena Thiel defeated Ilaria Sposetti and Cassidy Mataia, 6-4. The Governors fell on courts one and two, with Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba falling 7-6 (8-6) to Eloise Swarbrick and Lena Peyer and Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns falling 6-3 to Alessia Truden/Rutuja Chaphalkar. 

Bruns took a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4 win over Chaphalkar on the sixth court in singles matches. The Governors dropped their matches on courts one through five. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Eloise Swarbrick/Lena Peyer def. Sophia Baranov/Denise Torrealba, 7-6 (8-6)
  2. Alessia Truden/Rutuja Chaphalkar def. Luca Bohlen/Pauline Bruns, 6-3
  3. Yu-Hua Cheng/Elena Thiel def. Ilaria Sposetti/Cassidy Mataia, 6-4

Singles

  1. Alessia Truden def. Sophia Baranov, 6-3, 6-2
  2. Ilaria Sposetti def. Denise Torrealba, 6-3, 6-3, 10-8
  3. Lena Peyer def. Asia Fontana, 6-1, 6-2
  4. Zenn Limm def. Luca Bohlen, 7-5, 6-3, 10-7
  5. Cassidy Mataia def. Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-0, 6-2
  6. Pauline Bruns def. Rutuja Chaphalkar, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Alabama Birmingham for a February 29th match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

