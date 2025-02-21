9.2 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Baseball Fans Can Expect Exciting Promotions in 2025

Austin Peay State University Baseball Unveils 2025 Baseball Promotional Calendar Ahead of Home Opener. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – With the countdown to Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s home opener this weekend, the athletics department announced its 2025 baseball promotional schedule for the upcoming 30-game home slate.

Fans are encouraged to wear red for every Friday home game in 2025. In addition, every Friday will be a Family Friday at Raymond C. Hand Park, where kids can receive baseball posters, participate in competitions throughout the game, and run the bases under the lights following the game.

More information and details for each theme night will be released prior to every weekend series.

All Tuesday Games

  • Tropical Tuesdays presented by Tropical Smoothie Cafe – Fans receive a free promotional item for attending the game
  • Trivia Tuesdays

All Friday Games

  • See Red Friday – Join the Govs and Wear Red to support Austin Peay State University
  • Family Friday – Kids, come out and get your baseball posters, participate in competitions throughout the game, and run the bases postgame

All Saturday Games

  • Swag Saturday – Fans receive a free promotional item for attending the game

Sunday Games

  • Each Sunday in 2025 will have a special theme

Midweek Games

  • Tuesday, March 4th vs. Middle Tennessee St. – Tropical Tuesday / Mardi Gras
  • Wednesday, March 19th vs. Southern Indiana – Hump Day Heroes – Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night
  • Tuesday, March 25th vs. Tennessee Tech – Tropical Tuesday
  • Tuesday, April 15h vs. Morehead State – Tropical Tuesday / Boots, Beer & Baseball – Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club

Nonconference Weekends

Feb. 21st-23rd vs. Purdue Fort Wayne 

  • Friday: Clarksville’s Hometown Team Celebration / Family Friday
  • Saturday: Swag Saturday

Feb. 28th-March 2nd vs. Eastern Illinois 

  • Friday: Family Friday
  • Saturday: Swag Saturday
  • Sunday: Fight for Literacy

March 7th-9th vs. St. Thomas 

  • Friday: Family Friday
  • Saturday: Swag Saturday / International Women’s Day / LeadHer
  • Sunday: Superhero Day

ASUN Conference Weekends

March 14th-16th vs. Lipscomb 

  • Friday: Family Friday / Bark in the Park
  • Saturday: Swag Saturday / St. Baldrick’s Day
  • Sunday: St. Patrick’s Day

April 4th-6th vs. Eastern Kentucky 

  • Friday: Family Friday / Little League Night
  • Saturday: Swag Saturday / Clarksville’s Hometown Tailgate
  • Sunday: Putt Putt – Golf Sunday

April 25th-27th vs. North Alabama 

  • Friday: Family Friday
  • Saturday: Swag Saturday / Youth Day
  • Sunday: Faith & Family Day

May 2nd-4th vs. Bellarmine 

  • Friday: Family Friday / Military Appreciation
  • Saturday: Swag Saturday / Car Show / Military Appreciation
  • Sunday: Military Appreciation

May 2nd-4th vs. Bellarmine 

  • Friday: Family Friday / Let’s Glow Peay – Postgame Fireworks
  • Saturday: Swag Saturday / Senior Day
  • Sunday: Mother’s Day
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
