Austin Peay State University Baseball Fans Can Expect Exciting Promotions in 2025

Clarksville, TN – With the countdown to Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s home opener this weekend, the athletics department announced its 2025 baseball promotional schedule for the upcoming 30-game home slate.
Fans are encouraged to wear red for every Friday home game in 2025. In addition, every Friday will be a Family Friday at Raymond C. Hand Park, where kids can receive baseball posters, participate in competitions throughout the game, and run the bases under the lights following the game.
More information and details for each theme night will be released prior to every weekend series.
All Tuesday Games
- Tropical Tuesdays presented by Tropical Smoothie Cafe – Fans receive a free promotional item for attending the game
- Trivia Tuesdays
All Friday Games
- See Red Friday – Join the Govs and Wear Red to support Austin Peay State University
- Family Friday – Kids, come out and get your baseball posters, participate in competitions throughout the game, and run the bases postgame
All Saturday Games
- Swag Saturday – Fans receive a free promotional item for attending the game
Sunday Games
- Each Sunday in 2025 will have a special theme
Midweek Games
- Tuesday, March 4th vs. Middle Tennessee St. – Tropical Tuesday / Mardi Gras
- Wednesday, March 19th vs. Southern Indiana – Hump Day Heroes – Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night
- Tuesday, March 25th vs. Tennessee Tech – Tropical Tuesday
- Tuesday, April 15h vs. Morehead State – Tropical Tuesday / Boots, Beer & Baseball – Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club
Nonconference Weekends
Feb. 21st-23rd vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
- Friday: Clarksville’s Hometown Team Celebration / Family Friday
- Saturday: Swag Saturday
Feb. 28th-March 2nd vs. Eastern Illinois
- Friday: Family Friday
- Saturday: Swag Saturday
- Sunday: Fight for Literacy
March 7th-9th vs. St. Thomas
- Friday: Family Friday
- Saturday: Swag Saturday / International Women’s Day / LeadHer
- Sunday: Superhero Day
ASUN Conference Weekends
March 14th-16th vs. Lipscomb
- Friday: Family Friday / Bark in the Park
- Saturday: Swag Saturday / St. Baldrick’s Day
- Sunday: St. Patrick’s Day
April 4th-6th vs. Eastern Kentucky
- Friday: Family Friday / Little League Night
- Saturday: Swag Saturday / Clarksville’s Hometown Tailgate
- Sunday: Putt Putt – Golf Sunday
April 25th-27th vs. North Alabama
- Friday: Family Friday
- Saturday: Swag Saturday / Youth Day
- Sunday: Faith & Family Day
May 2nd-4th vs. Bellarmine
- Friday: Family Friday / Military Appreciation
- Saturday: Swag Saturday / Car Show / Military Appreciation
- Sunday: Military Appreciation
