Austin Peay State University Baseball Fans Can Expect Exciting Promotions in 2025

Clarksville, TN – With the countdown to Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s home opener this weekend, the athletics department announced its 2025 baseball promotional schedule for the upcoming 30-game home slate.

Fans are encouraged to wear red for every Friday home game in 2025. In addition, every Friday will be a Family Friday at Raymond C. Hand Park, where kids can receive baseball posters, participate in competitions throughout the game, and run the bases under the lights following the game.

More information and details for each theme night will be released prior to every weekend series.

All Tuesday Games

Tropical Tuesdays presented by Tropical Smoothie Cafe – Fans receive a free promotional item for attending the game

presented by Tropical Smoothie Cafe – Fans receive a free promotional item for attending the game Trivia Tuesdays

All Friday Games

See Red Friday – Join the Govs and Wear Red to support Austin Peay State University

Family Friday – Kids, come out and get your baseball posters, participate in competitions throughout the game, and run the bases postgame

All Saturday Games

Swag Saturday – Fans receive a free promotional item for attending the game

Sunday Games

Each Sunday in 2025 will have a special theme

Midweek Games

Tuesday, March 4th vs. Middle Tennessee St. – Tropical Tuesday / Mardi Gras

Wednesday, March 19th vs. Southern Indiana – Hump Day Heroes – Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night

Tuesday, March 25th vs. Tennessee Tech – Tropical Tuesday

Tuesday, April 15h vs. Morehead State – Tropical Tuesday / Boots, Beer & Baseball – Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club

Nonconference Weekends

Feb. 21st-23rd vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Friday: Clarksville’s Hometown Team Celebration / Family Friday

Saturday: Swag Saturday

Feb. 28th-March 2nd vs. Eastern Illinois

Friday: Family Friday

Saturday: Swag Saturday

Sunday: Fight for Literacy

March 7th-9th vs. St. Thomas

Friday: Family Friday

Saturday: Swag Saturday / International Women’s Day / LeadHer

Sunday: Superhero Day

ASUN Conference Weekends

March 14th-16th vs. Lipscomb

Friday: Family Friday / Bark in the Park

Saturday: Swag Saturday / St. Baldrick’s Day

Sunday: St. Patrick’s Day

April 4th-6th vs. Eastern Kentucky

Friday: Family Friday / Little League Night

Saturday: Swag Saturday / Clarksville’s Hometown Tailgate

Sunday: Putt Putt – Golf Sunday

April 25th-27th vs. North Alabama

Friday: Family Friday

Saturday: Swag Saturday / Youth Day

Sunday: Faith & Family Day

May 2nd-4th vs. Bellarmine

Friday: Family Friday / Military Appreciation

Saturday: Swag Saturday / Car Show / Military Appreciation

Sunday: Military Appreciation

