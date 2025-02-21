29.5 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 21, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis Returns to Action Saturday Against Alabama...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Returns to Action Saturday Against Alabama A&M

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis, Alabama A&M Set for Saturday Clash at Michael O. Buchanon Park. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis, Alabama A&M Set for Saturday Clash at Michael O. Buchanon Park. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Alabama A&M for a Saturday 12:00pm match at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility in Bowling Green, KY. 

Austin Peay (2-3) most recently took a 7-0 loss to Chattanooga on February 15th in Chattanooga. The Govs fell in straight sets in doubles and singles matches. 

Alabama A&M (0-5) fell to Lipscomb, 7-0, in Huntsville, Alabama, on February 16th. The Bulldogs lost straight sets to the Bisons in singles and doubles matches. 

This marks the fourth meeting of the Govs and the Bulldogs, with the Govs leading the all-time series, 3-0. 

The last matchup was a 5-2 Governor win in Huntsville on February 26th, 2024. The Governors secured the early doubles point by winning three matches and taking four singles victories. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.  

Previous article
#6 Tennessee Vols Basketball Battles #7 Texas A&M in Top-10 SEC Showdown, Saturday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information