Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Returns to Action Saturday Against Alabama A&M

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Alabama A&M for a Saturday 12:00pm match at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility in Bowling Green, KY.

Austin Peay (2-3) most recently took a 7-0 loss to Chattanooga on February 15th in Chattanooga. The Govs fell in straight sets in doubles and singles matches.

Alabama A&M (0-5) fell to Lipscomb, 7-0, in Huntsville, Alabama, on February 16th. The Bulldogs lost straight sets to the Bisons in singles and doubles matches.

This marks the fourth meeting of the Govs and the Bulldogs, with the Govs leading the all-time series, 3-0.

The last matchup was a 5-2 Governor win in Huntsville on February 26th, 2024. The Governors secured the early doubles point by winning three matches and taking four singles victories.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.