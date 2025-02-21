City of Clarksville Works Around the Clock to Address Flooding in Problem Areas

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville continues to work around the clock to drain flood waters in areas of the City that typically collect and hold water longer, while also providing relief and support for people who are directly impacted by the flooding caused by heavy, almost-incessant rainfall on Saturday, February 15th, 2025.

One problem area after the natural disaster of the past week is Woodstock subdivision, located off of Trenton Road and Exit 1 of Interstate 24. Work continues there to alleviate a problem of extensive flooding through non-stop, 24-hour pumping of the floodwaters.

This subdivision was developed in multiple phases beginning shortly after the year 2000. There have been recurring incidents of flooding in Woodstock during significant rain events.

Woodstock has a basin at its center that is designed to detain, or temporarily hold water, up to the 100-year flood level. During this most recent rain event – in which Clarksville received more than 6 inches in a 24-hour period – that flood level was exceeded by over 2 feet.

This area receives water from a large feature to the north, just across the state line.

The flooding in Woodstock is occurring on the boundary of the detention basin, and the City is pumping water through the drainage easements as fast as possible. This has resulted in “downstream” properties flooding. The City cannot push water faster than the destination can receive it. The depth of the flooding varies throughout the area, including the basin.

The flooding of the past weekend also caused manholes to submerge, eventually inundating the sewage pump station for the sub-basin.

The pump station continued to operate throughout the night of February 15th, but by the morning hours of February 16th, both the station and its electrical transformer became submerged and lost power. At the same time, the emergency bypass connection, which had been used in previous years, also became inaccessible and could not be utilized.

“We are working around the clock to first provide relief for the property owners in the neighborhood, and at the same time examine all options to address the issues,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“It will not be a quick fix, but we are actively and aggressively working,” Mayor Pitts said.

The impact to residents is clearly regrettable. Some homes may have water above finished floors, while others have crawlspaces and unfinished areas impacted. Many properties will be inundated with water, and some may not be accessible for a few more days.

As water is still flowing in from Kentucky, and the underground water table remains higher than normal, City crews are seeing the water level drop faster as the days go on, and the groundwater levels recede.

Once water levels in the affected neighborhood began to subside, the Sewer Construction Division was able to install a temporary bypass port on February 20th.

This action restored function to the sewer system, allowing the City to begin the process of pumping the sewer basin down once more. The effort to restore full service continues as work continues toward gaining access to the existing pump station and returning it to normal operation.

Pumping will continue around the clock, but any additional near-term rainfall would complicate all efforts to date.

Ward 12 Clarksville City Councilman Keri Lovato has been on the front lines of helping with flood relief for Woodstock.

“Our neighbors in Woodstock are still battling floodwaters and cold temperatures, and I want them to know they are not alone,” Councilman Lovato said. “I am here to connect them with resources and support. Their place in Clarksville matters, and I recognize that we have work to do.

“Drainage solutions and preventative measures are a top priority. The ongoing efforts of the Clarksville Street Department, Clarksville Gas and Water Department, and Neighborhood & Community Services Department are commendable, and I’m proud of them for working around the clock.

“Long-term planning will require Citywide cooperation, so please reach out with your concerns. We will get through this together,” Councilman Lovato said.

Mayor Pitts said work is under way through the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to have a federal disaster declaration enacted for the Clarksville areas affected by flooding.

“We certainly agree that it is a disaster, if there ever was one,” Mayor Pitts said.

While the City works to resolve the flooding, there is help for people affected by it, and opportunities for volunteers to assist with funding and support. For more information, please visit www.cmcresponds.org.

For more on the story, see: www.clarksvilleonline.com/2025/02/16/woodstock-neighborhood-submerged-as-flash-floods-sweep-through-clarksville-area/