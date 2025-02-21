Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting February 21st, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing cable barrier work on SR 374.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be an inside lane closure on 374 westbound between Peacher’s Mill Road and Whitfield Road.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Davidson County – I-24

Sign replacement.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 28 – 40).

Sensor installation.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for Mainline Weigh In Motion Program sensor installation (MM 34 – 34.4).

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

2/20, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure on I-24 westbound for sensor replacement (MM 48).

2/26, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a triple right lane closure on I-24 westbound for sensor replacement (MM 57.2 – 59.2).

Davidson County – I-40

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for sensor replacement (205.2 – 207.2).

2/23, 12:00am – 8:00am, there will be double and triple right lane closures on I-40 in both directions for sensor replacement (MM 210.2 – 212.2).

Harpeth River Bridge Repair.

Daily 9:00am – 3:00pm and Nightly 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures in both directions on I-40 for repairs of the bridge over the Harpeth River (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue Bridge Repair.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209). there may be double lane closures on I-40 westbound at various times for the work.

2/23, 8:00pm – 5:00am, 12th Avenue will close to prepare for a 40-day lane shift over I-40 for repair work.

LOOK AHEAD: 3/7 – 3/10, Continuous, there will be a weekend lane closure on I-40 westbound. The I-40 westbound ramp from I-65 north will be closed along with I-40 westbound Exit 210A.

Grading, drainage, and construction at Donelson Pike Interchange (MM 214.4 – 218).

2/24 – 2/26, Daily, 1:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks in both directions on I-40 for blasting.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating triple right and left lane closures on I-40 in both directions for bridge work and repair.

Survey and drainage operations.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be double lane closures on I-40 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 212.4 – 216).

Davidson County – I-40/I-65

Hot chocolate run.

Sunday 2/23, 7:00am – 11:00am, The off-ramps for exits 209 (Church St./Charlotte Ave.) and 209A (Church St.) will be closed in both directions for a run in downtown Nashville.

Davidson County – I-440

Survey and drainage operations.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be double lane closures on I-440 in both directions and includes the I-24/I-440 interchange for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure work (MM 7 – 7.5).

Davidson County and Rutherford County – I-24

Survey and drainage operations.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be double inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 52 – 75.5).

Davidson County and Wilson County – I-40

Sign replacement.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a mobile left lane closure on I-40 in both directions for median wall sign replacement (MM 195 – 236).

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Humphreys County – I-40

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be a temporary right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for the installation of fiber. One lane will remain open at all times.

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

