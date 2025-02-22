APSU Men’s Tennis Secures 5-2 Victory Over Alabama A&M in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team took a 5-2 victory against Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Austin Peay (3-3) took control of the match early by winning the doubles point. Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet took a 6-4 win over Yin Chih Lan and A. Marquez, while Giovanni Becchis and Luca Ranciaro defeated Arnav Pathange and Goran Krivokapic 6-3.

In singles matches, Becchis defeated Lan, 6-4, 6-2 on court two. On court three, Tom Bolton took a 6-2, 6-2 match over Pathange. Schaub took a 5-7, 6-2, 4-6 win over Tasso Moreira, and Tortajada defeated Marquez 6-3, 7-5.

Results

Doubles

Singles

