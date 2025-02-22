Austin Peay State University Softball Downs Northern Iowa, 3-1

Greenville, SC – Senior pitcher Samantha Miner struck out a career-high seven batters in five innings of work, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to a 3-1 victory against Northern Iowa on the second day of the Furman Classic, Saturday, at Pepsi Stadium.

Ashley Martin also posted her season’s third save after throwing 1.2 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. From the plate, seven Governors recorded a hit in the victory, led by Kylie Campbell’s two base knocks and as many RBI.

After ending the first inning by throwing her first strikeout of the day, Miener fanned the first two batters in both the second and third inning to help keep Northern Iowa (4-3) off the board.

Following four-straight scoreless innings, Campbell drove in Kayleigh Roper and Kiley Hinton on a two-RBI single down the left field line for the day’s first scoring.

A Panthers’ RBI double in the bottom of the sixth cut into Austin Peay’s (10-3) lead and brought Martin in to close out the game. The Govs forced a fly out and ground out to end the inning, taking a one-run lead into the final frame.

Kiley Hinton led the seventh with her third home run of the campaign in what proved to be the final run of the evening.

Martin struck out the first and third batters of the seventh, with the second reaching base on a double to left field. An APSU error, wild pitch, and hit by pitch loaded the bases with two outs, but Katie Raper secured ball in shallow right field to lead APSU to its 10th win of the early season.

Gov of Decision: Samantha Miener (W, 3-1) – 5.0 IP, 1H, 7K, 1BB, 17 BF

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 3-4 all-time against Northern Iowa, securing its third win in the last four contests against the Panthers.

Samantha Miener had a career-high seven strikeouts in the win.

Ashley Martin’s save was the third of the season, which tied her with Kelsey Gross (2019) and Amanda Stout (1997) for the fifth-most in a single season in program history.

Martin’s save also was the fifth of her APSU career, moving her to third all-time.

Kylie Campbell recorded the 52nd multi-hit game of her career with two singles.

Kiley Hinton’s home run was her career-best third of the season and moved her to third on the team.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team concludes the Furman Classic with a Sunday 10:30am CT contest against Morehead State. After taking on the Eagles,APSU heads back to Clarksville for its home opener with a Wednesday 3:00pm game against Middle Tennessee at Cathi Maynard Park.