Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Battles Hard, But Lipscomb Holds On for Narrow Victory, 66-64

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell 66-64 to Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Lipscomb on Saturday at Allen Arena.

Lipscomb got off to a quick start with a layup by Claira McGowan giving them a 12-4 lead with 5:42 remaining. The two teams traded shots, but three consecutive shots by Anovia Sheals and a layup by Sa’Mya Wyatt got the APSU Govs within one at 14-13 with three minutes remaining.

Three-pointers by Ainhoa Cea and Molly Heard extended the Bisons lead to 23-16, but a jumper by Anala Nelson cut the Govs’ trail to five at 23-18 to end the quarter.

The two teams exchanged shots to begin the second frame as a jumper by La’Nya Foster got the Govs back within one at 24-23 two minutes into the frame. Lipscomb extended their lead back to eight at 35-27 with a layup by Bella Vinson. A 10-4 run from the Govs, including a buzzer-beater from Abby Cater from midcourt, ended the first half with the Govs trailing two at 39-27.

The third quarter was back-and-forth, seeing three ties. Consecutive three-pointers by Briana Rivera with a layup by Nelson gave APSU a three-shot lead at 55-52 heading into the fourth quarter.

The two teams got within one point of each other four times in the fourth quarter. The govs had a four-shot lead with five minutes remaining, which McGowan cut to one from another three-pointer. McGowan made the final two baskets for the Bisons, giving them the 66-62 lead. A jumper by Nelson got the Govs back within two, but the Bisons took possession with seven seconds remaining, giving the Bisons the 66-64 win.

The Difference

Three-point shooting. The Bisons made 10 three-pointers compared to the Govs’ seven.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals paced Austin Peay State University with 17 points.

Sheals and Sa’Mya Wyatt had seven rebounds each.

Anala Nelson had a season-high 14 points and led with four assists.

Briana Rivera led with three three-pointers, just one shy of her career-high four sets at North Alabama on January 8th.

Foster and Nariyah Simmons had two blocks each.

Abby Cater led with two steals.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns to F&M Bank Arena on Thursday, February 27th, to face West Georgia. Tip-off is set for 6:00pm. The game will also serve as the Breast Cancer Awareness Game.