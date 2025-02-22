Kiwanis Club, CMCSS, and F&M Bank Arena Partner for Reading Rodeo on February 25th

Clarksville, TN – For 35 years, The Kiwanis Club of Clarksville has provided free books to students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS). This has taken place every year during this time, even when direct contact wasn’t possible.

To date, about 120,000 books have been put into the hands of our students. These are new, high-quality books that the students can call their own.

This year the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville, CMCSS, and the F&M Bank Arena are partnering to bring 3,200 3rd grade students to our new local arena for a fantastic event in support of reading. They will hear a best-selling author talk about his career and his books, live and in-person. When they return to their classroom, a copy of his most popular book will be waiting for them. The book is “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library,” and the author is Chris Grabenstein.

What: Kiwanis Club of Clarksville Reading Rodeo

When: Tuesday, February 25th at 10:30am

Where: F&M Bank Arena, 101 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

What an extraordinary event. To bring every 3rd grader from every public school together in one place has never been done before. CMCSS will provide transportation, and the Arena will host our event.

The books and all the other costs will be provided by the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville.

We call it the Reading Rodeo to connect this event to the Kiwanis major event each May, the Kiwanis Rodeo. Through the Rodeo, the Kiwanis club raises the funds needed to support this event and many other charitable events in the community throughout the year.

We look forward to this major event, and welcome the media to cover our event, as this will certainly be of great public interest.

About F&M Bank Arena

