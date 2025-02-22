TDOT Mobilizes Statewide Pothole Repairs Following Floods and Winter Storm

Nashville, TN – The recent heavy rains and winter weather have created an abundance of potholes along interstates and state routes. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has already enacted its statewide effort using all available resources, including contractors, to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible.

“Each year, we anticipate severe weather will impact our roads, and we’ve proactively planned for pothole repairs while also addressing winter conditions,” says Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Our teams have been focused on putting contracts in place ahead of time, enabling us to immediately mobilize and begin repairs. This approach ensures we can respond quickly and effectively, prioritizing the safety and service of Tennesseans.”

Multiple crews will be patching potholes over the coming days and weeks. Cold mix asphalt is currently being used for temporary repairs. Permanent repairs will be made in spring and early summer when asphalt plants are producing ample amounts of hot mix and it’s more readily available.

In some cases, motorists should be prepared for short-term traffic delays during these pothole repair operations. While every effort will be made to perform repairs during off-peak travel times (9:00am. – 3:00pm weekdays), some lane closures may extend into the late afternoon, evening, and weekends.

We ask drivers to be patient and to watch out for TDOT crews on interstates and state highways. Work with Us – move over, slow down.

Please note – inclement weather, emergency repairs or incidents may disrupt daily schedules. TDOT does not count potholes, keep a tally of how many potholes have been repaired or the cost of repairs per pothole. These repairs are part of normal highway maintenance operations. Drivers can report potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or by submitting an online maintenance request form.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest road conditions and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel.