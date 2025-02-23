AAA reports Gas Prices Hold Steady at $3.16 as Demand Declines

Washington, D.C. – Most drivers saw few changes at the pump this past week, as the national average for a gallon of gas remained steady at $3.16. The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same at 34 cents.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.57 million b/d last week to 8.23. Total domestic gasoline supply dropped from 248.1 million barrels to 247.9.

Gasoline production also decreased last week, averaging 9.2 million barrels per day. Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.16, 4 cents higher than a month ago and 11 cents lower than a year ago.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased 40 cents to settle at $72.25 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 4.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 432.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.84), Hawaii ($4.55), Washington ($4.14), Nevada ($3.87), Oregon ($3.77), Alaska ($3.45), Arizona ($3.41), Pennsylvania ($3.36), Illinois ($3.27), and Washington, DC ($3.25).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.67), Louisiana ($2.75), Tennessee ($2.76), Texas ($2.76), Oklahoma ($2.78), Kentucky ($2.78), Alabama ($2.79), Arkansas ($2.82), Kansas ($2.83), and Missouri ($2.84).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (55 cents), West Virginia (47 cents), Montana (44 cents), Idaho (42 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), New Hampshire (42 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), Alaska (41 cents), and South Carolina (41 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Nebraska (25 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Iowa (28 cents), Texas (29 cents), Utah (29 cents), Michigan (29 cents), North Dakota (30 cents), and South Dakota (31 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.