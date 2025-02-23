APSU Softball Cruises Past Morehead State Behind Clutch Homers

Greenville, SC – Fourth-inning home runs by Ashlyn Dulaney and Sammie Shelander helped lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to a 10-1, five-inning victory against Morehead State on the final day of the Furman Classic, Sunday, at Pepsi Stadium.

Austin Peay’s (11-3) first five batters all reached base in the bottom of the first, with Maggie Daughrity reaching on an error, and Kylie Campbell, Brie Howard, Shelander, and Sam Leski all being walked/ Shelander and Leski’s free base all earned them an RBI.

An inning later, Shelander extended the Governors’ lead to 4-0 following a two-RBI double, driving in Howard and Campbell.

Morehead State’s (1-13) lone run of the game came in the top of the third, with a ground ball bringing in the score.

Then came a six-run fourth.

Kayleigh Roper led of the frame by reaching on the Eagle’s second error of the afternoon and advanced to third following a Daugrity single. After stealing her second base to advance into scoring position, both she and Roper crossed the plate on a bases-clearing double by Campbell.

Following Howard being walked in an eight-pitch at-bat Shelander swung on a 2-0 count and missled the ball over the left field line for her first home run as a Governor, extending APSU’s lead to 9-1.

Just one batter later, Dulaney entered in to pinch hit for Leski, and rifled the ball to the left-field post for her first-career home run in what also was her first-career hit.

Emberly Nichols, who entered into the circle for Emma Thompson in the top of the fourth, retired all three Eagles in the top of the fifth, resulting in the 10-1, run-rule victory.

Gov o Decision: Emma Thompson (W, 1-0) – 3.0 IP, 3H, 1R, 0ER, 14BF

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University’s 11-3 start to the season is their best in program history.

The Governors’ eight-game winning streak is the longest since a 10-game stretch during the 2021 season (3/27-4/11/2021).

Austin Peay State University’s 10 runs are the most since an 11-6 win against Rhode Island at last season’s Cathi Maynard Invitational (3/9/24).

Sammie Shelander’s home run was her first as a Governor and the 12th of her career.

Ashlyn Dulaney is the first Governor whose first-career hit also was a home run since Kacy Acree against Gardner Webb nine seasons ago (2/12/16).

Dulaney’s home run also was the first pinch-hit home run since Macee Roberts’ against Lipscomb two seasons ago (4/16/23).

Emma Thompson earned her first-career win against the Eagles after tossing 3.0 innings and surrendering just a trio of hits.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team hosts Middle Tennessee in its home opener on Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park. The game starts at 3:00pm CT.

Following the contest against the Blue Raiders, the APSU Governors host their first of two-straight home tournaments beginning with the five-game Governors Classic on February 28th-March 2nd.