Marsha Blackburn Report: Uncovering Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in the Federal Government

Washington, D.C. – President Donald J. Trump is working hard to restore government accountability and transparency. This is why the American people returned him to the Oval Office. President Trump established the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government.

This week, I spoke on the Senate floor about the billions of dollars in wasteful spending that DOGE has already discovered and eliminated. Our fiscal path is unsustainable. Cutting reckless spending will ensure tax dollars are used efficiently, lower inflation, and reduce costs for Tennesseans. With DOGE, Republicans are delivering on it.

Read more here.

Weekly Rundown

On Tuesday night, I held a tele-town hall where I heard from hardworking Tennesseans who are excited for what President Donald J. Trump plans to do – and has already done – in his second term. From holding the federal government accountable through the DOGE to securing the border, slashing reckless spending, and unleashing American energy, President Trump is going to bat for Tennesseans and ushering in a new golden age of America. I will continue to support the America-first agenda in the Senate to address the issues that matter most to families across the Volunteer State. Read more here.

This week, I introduced the Generate Recordings of All Child protective Interviews Everywhere (GRACIE) Act, which would incentivize states to require the recording of all Child Protective Services interviews with children and adults. Children are often silenced by their abusers, and we need to do everything in our power to ensure that does not happen. The GRACIE Act would help give more children a voice, increase domestic violence reporting, and strengthen the foster care system. Read more here.

I also introduced the Tax Administration Simplification Act to provide straightforward, taxpayer-focused improvements to streamline tax filing and payment for individuals and small businesses. Tennessee taxpayers shouldn’t be penalized when the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is delayed in processing their tax returns even though they submitted them on time. Our legislation would shield taxpayers from unfair penalties, streamline tax filing, and provide more flexibility for small businesses. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

I introduced bipartisan legislation to incentivize domestic violence awareness training for cosmetologists across the country. Due to their close relationships with clients, beauty professionals can serve as the first line of defense against domestic violence to help identify signs of abuse and support victims. My SALONS Stories Act will empower cosmetologists to recognize and assist survivors to help save the lives of vulnerable women nationwide. Read more here.

After four years of reckless spending and decades-high inflation under the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, our national debt sits at $36.4 trillion. In many ways, this number represents one of the biggest threats to our nation, as interest payments on the debt now eclipse our country’s total defense spending. Read more about this in my weekly column here.