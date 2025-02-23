Montgomery County Commissioner Tangi Smith to Resign Effective April 1st

Montgomery County, TN – Commissioner Tangi C. Smith, representing District 8, announces her resignation, effective April 1st, 2025.

The Montgomery County Commission will seek applicants to fill the vacant seat and fulfill the remainder of the term through August 2026. Nominations and voting for the vacancy will take place at the Formal Commission meeting March 17th, 2025.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age, and a resident within and a qualified voter of the district they represent. Interested candidates may submit a letter of interest, current resume, and a copy of their current voter registration card to the Montgomery County Human Resource Department, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 301A, Clarksville, TN 37040, no later than Friday, February 28th, 2025.

“After much reflection, I have decided to step down due to ongoing health concerns and the need to focus on my family during this challenging time. My current circumstances require more attention than I am able to balance alongside my duties on the commission, and I believe it is in the best interest of both my well-being and the county for me to step aside.

Serving on the commission has been an honor and a privilege. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with such dedicated individuals in our community, and I remain hopeful for the continued success of the initiatives we have worked on together,” said Commissioner Smith.

“Commissioner Smith has served this community well and has always been a pleasure to work with. We appreciate her advance notice, allowing us the time to nominate a replacement to ensure the residents in her district will be represented. We know she will continue to thrive and serve others, wherever she calls home,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.