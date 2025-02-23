Woodstock Neighborhood Demands Answers After Unprecedented Flooding

Written by Vicky Hausler

Clarksville, TN – We’re looking for answers; please help spread the word about our neighborhood that appears to be pushed aside. The neighborhood of Woodstock in Clarksville is wondering why the water is not subsiding. Our family knew moving into this neighborhood that there was the possibility of rising water.

However, before we moved in, we watched footage of the 100-year flood from 2010, where the neighbors to the south of us had flooding, and we did not. During that specific flood, the city took on water for over a week, receiving 11 inches of water; on February 15th, we received 6.28 inches of water.

On Saturday, February 15th, 2025, many of our neighbors, including ourselves, found our houses flooded even after the city had done extensive excavation work in the drainage with pumps behind our houses. Our biggest question is WHY? Why all of a sudden has our neighborhood flooded when we have received less water than the 100-year flood?

A popular theory that has cropped up in the neighborhood is the continuous expansion of housing on Tyler Town and the widening of Tyler Town Road. Culverts in the area of expansion were torn out of the road prior to the rainfall, leaving the water nowhere to drain.

Also, concrete barricades created a damn that rerouted water back toward our neighborhood, away from drainage in the Tyler Town and Trenton fields that surround this area.

This begs the question, is this the new norm when we take on rain? Is our neighborhood now the City’s designated flood plain, sacrificing our dollar and home values in pursuit of City’s economic expansion? Will the lack of oversight, City planning, and engineering be our fate?

In 2011 the city hired a company in Nashville to assess the situation, did the city follow through with their recommendations? Will the city help our neighborhood out with the damages and cost that we continue to incur due to their obvious neglect over the years? Will flooding be a constant question we ask ourselves when it rains? We hope this is not the case.

These are but a few questions we have, and we demand answers and action from the city! Our attempt to contact the City Mayor by phone has been unsuccessful.