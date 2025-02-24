Austin Peay State University Baseball Cruises to Series Sweep, Posts First Shutout Since 2024

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team completed its four-game series sweep over Purdue Fort Wayne by a score of 12-0, Monday in their series finale at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The first Governor shutout since Maryland Eastern Shore, February 24th, 2024.

Lyndon Glidewell had his second start on the mound this season for the Governors. He went six shutout innings with two strikeouts, allowing just two hits and three walks.

Rex Stills got the nod for the ‘Dons, starting his first game of the season in his second appearance of the year. He threw 2.2 innings with just one strikeout, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks.

How it Happened

Bottom 2nd | Cole Johnson was the Governors’ first baserunner of the day after walking but was recorded out on an Austen Jaslove fielders choice. Keaton Cottam then picked up the first hit for Austin Peay with a single up the middle. Kyler Proctor did some damage next with a two-RBI double to right center to clear the bases and put the Govs up 2-0.

Bottom 3rd | John Bay got on with a one-out walk before stealing second base for his second swipe of the season. Cole Newell entered the game for Stills with Bay on second. He advanced on a pass ball from Brooks Sailors behind the plate, then scored on a balk from Stills to extend the lead to 3-0.

Bottom 4th | Jaslove led off with a hit-by-pitch and then advanced to second on a balk. A sacrifice bunt from Cottam would move Jaslove to third for the first out of the inning. Proctor drove one out to right field to score Jaslove on the sacrifice fly and put the Govs up another run, 4-0.

Bottom 5th | Bay got on base with a one-out walk and advanced to second on a pickoff error by the first baseman, Jackson Micheels. It wouldn’t matter, though, because Cameron Nickens blasted his fourth home run of the season to deep left to make it 6-0 Govs. Bryce Martens would enter the game in relief for PFW and escape the inning without further damage.

Bottom 6th | Proctor and Andres Matias would walk and double to put runners in scoring position. Nathan Barksdale appeared in the ballgame pinch-hitting for DJ Merriweather. Before he walked, Matias would score on a wild pitch from Aidan Pearson, who relieved Martens earlier in the inning. Owen Willard would replace Pearson after the Barksdale walk but then walked Bay, the first batter he faced, to load the bases. He would then walk Nickens to bring Matias across the plate. Willard got a strikeout for the second out of the inning, but a two-RBI single and two-RBI double from Johnson and Jaslove would plate four for Govs to put the score to 12-0.



Top 7th | Brody Lanham would have his second season appearance, relieving Glidewell to begin the seventh. Sage Adams would single to lead off the inning, but Lanham was able to retire the next three batters on flyouts to end the game called by the run-rule.

Wrap Up

Glidewell picked up his first win of the season to improve to 1-0 on the season.

Stills earned the loss to fall to 0-1 on the season after just 2.2 innings pitched, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks.

Notables

Nickens: 1-for-3, HR, BB, 3 RBI, 2 R – Back-to-back games with a home run, and leads the team with four.

Proctor: 1-for-1, 2B, BB, 3 RBI, R – Set career-high RBI in a game with three.

Johnson: 1-for-3, BB, 2 RBI, R – Extends hit streak to four games.

Glidewell: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 2 K, 3 BB, 0 R – Had his longest career start on the mound at the Division I level.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will travel to Murfreesboro to play Middle Tennessee State in a midweek game, Tuesday at 3:00pm CT.