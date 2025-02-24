Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball freshman Tate McCubbin Claims ASUN Player, Newcomer of the Week Titles

Clarksville, TN – For the first time in program history, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team has swept the Atlantic Sun Conference weekly basketball awards, with Tate McCubbin being tabbed the league’s Player and Newcomer of the Week as announced by the conference Monday.

McCubbin is the first player in program history to be named the ASUN Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while his ASUN Newcomer of the Week honor is his second this season and third by a Governor during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Columbia, Missouri native averaged 28.0 points and 4.0 points per game while shooting 47.2% and 44.4% from the field and three-point range, respectively. He also made a team-best 12 triples, with six in both of Austin Peay State University’s contests in the penultimate week of the regular season.

McCubbin began his week with his season’s second-best scoring performance in a 31-point, four-rebound, two-block outing at Bellarmine, Tuesday. The freshman guard/forward went 10-for-21 from the field, 6-for-15 from beyond the arc and 5-for-6 from the charity stripe.

Two days later, he posted his fifth 20-point outing of the season and led Austin Peay State Univesity with 25 points in a 92-78 victory at Queens, Thursday.

McCubbin’s Newcomer of the Week selection is the 12th in program history and the first since January 20th.

McCubbin and the rest of the Governors return to the hardwood this afternoon with a 6:00pm contest against Lipscomb on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.