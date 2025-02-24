Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Unable to Overcome Lipscomb’s’ Offensive Surge

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team dropped a 95-78 decision to Lipscomb in Atlantic Sun Conference play, Monday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Isaac Haney led Austin Peay (13-17, 8-9 ASUN) in scoring for the seventh time this season with 24 points and made three of the Governors’ nine three-pointers on the night. Defensively, Hansel Enmanuel paced APSU with seven rebounds, including four on the offensive glass, and three blocks.

Austin Peay State University’s first two baskets of the evening came from beyond the arc, with Haney connecting on two shots from the top of the key, giving the Governors a 6-3 advantage in the opening 2:08.

After Haney’s back-to-back triples, Lipscomb made 10 of its next 12 attempts from the field to lead 24-15 midway through the opening period. Quan Lax later responded to a pair of Bisons’ three-pointers with one of his own, cutting the Govs’ deficit to 38-34. Austin Peay ended the first half on a 5-3 run and trailed 43-29.

The Governors cut their deficit to as few as 12 points within the first four minutes of the second period following layups by Darius Dawson and LJ Thomas, but the Bisons responded with a 29-12 run to extend the lead to a game-high 26 points with under 10 minutes remaining in the period.

Austin Peay State University made 6-of-7 attempts from the field between 9:17-5:53, but was unable to complete the comeback, ultimately falling to the Bisons by 17 points.

The Difference

Three-point shooting and free throws. Despite making nine three-pointers on 21 attempts – its seventh-highest efficiency from beyond the arc this season and fourth in ASUN Conference play – Austin Peay State University allowed 18 Lipscomb triples on 28 attempts. The Bisons also connected on 19-of-20 attempts from the free throw line.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University finished its home season 8-5 in ASUN Conference play and now is 22-7 all-time in F&M Bank Arena.

Isaac Haney’s 24 points are tied for his second most this season, trailing only a 28-point performance at North Alabama on January 25th.

Hansel Enmanuel’s seven rebounds are his most since hauling in eight boards in the season opener against Union on November 4th.

Me’Kell Burries had a season-high 11 points and three three-pointers in the decision.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team concludes the 2024-25 regular season with a Wednesday 6:00pm CT contest against West Georgia at The Coliseum in Carrollton, Georgia.