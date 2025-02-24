City of Clarksville Intensifies Flood Relief Efforts for Affected Residents

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is working on several fronts in this final week of February to help bring relief to residents directly impacted by flooding that began on Saturday, February 15th, 2025.

“We have been dealt another difficult disaster, but as always, Clarksville is resilient,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“We want everyone to know that we are working around the clock, every day, providing and pursuing every conceivable form of flood assistance and relief that is potentially availed to us. When one of us hurts in this community, we all hurt, and in the City of Clarksville, we genuinely care,” Mayor Pitts said.

“We will stay the course until everyone gets help,” he said.

Most City streets in flooded neighborhoods have been reopened after the recent flooding. The exception is the Woodstock subdivision where work is ongoing around the clock to pump the floodwaters out.

As services continue, the City is gaining more vital information about the flooding that has occurred.

National Weather Service findings

There is now supporting data from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville, supplied at the City’s request on Monday, February 24th, to show that Clarksville and the northern middle Tennessee region are leading the mid-state in a major rainfall surplus.

The official NWS rainfall totals since January 1st, 2025, and even before then, point to the main source of the recent flooding issues that Clarksville has been confronted with.

NWS has Clarksville Regional Airport at Outlaw Field as one of its official rainfall reporting stations in middle Tennessee.

Clarksville is far ahead of normal rainfall. The current total since January 1st, 2025, is 14.87 inches, and that is 8.43 inches more than normal at this point in the calendar year.

For the weekend of February 15th-16th, when extensive flash flooding occurred, the total was 6.28 inches, most of which fell on Saturday.

With this supporting rainfall data, Clarksville has received 150 to 200 percent of normal rainfall during each of the past three months – a huge surplus that far exceeds most of the region.

Relief for those affected by flooding

The City remains hopeful there will be a disaster declaration for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance for people affected by flooding. The application process is currently being channeled through the Montgomery County and Tennessee Emergency Management agencies.

Rodney Grimsley, Deputy Director of Montgomery County EMA, said his agency has been working with all community partners to determine where flood damage occurred, and began making assessments to send to TEMA.

TEMA collects information on the scope of damage and presents the information to the Tennessee Governor’s Office as it becomes available, to assist in Governor Bill Lee’s decision of whether to request a federal disaster declaration.

For now, Grimsley said homeowners affected by the flooding should make sure they are filling out forms for the Montgomery County Property Assessor’s office for any damages.

The link for that Assessor’s form can be found here .

Other forms of near-term assistance are being provided.

“The City of Clarksville is working closely with United Way, local nonprofits, and state and national VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) organizations to assist those impacted by the February storm,” said Michelle Austin, Director of Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services.

“Every resident (representing close to 100 households) who requested assistance through CMCResponds.org has been directly contacted by a United Way representative and connected with agencies for immediate relief and relocation support.

“This week, site assessments are beginning for residents whose homes were damaged by flooding and who have requested assistance with muck-outs, drywall removal, and financial aid for repairs. It’s important to note that some residents are also receiving help from other organizations outside our case management process,” Ms. Austin said.

“We are deeply grateful to all the neighbors and community members who have stepped up to support one another. The road to recovery will be challenging, especially for those who cannot afford costly repairs.

“We encourage anyone who wants to help fill the gaps in recovery efforts to donate at CMCResponds.org. Every contribution makes a difference in helping our neighbors rebuild,” she said.

In addition, Mayor Pitts noted that the City placed dumpsters throughout flood-impacted neighborhoods over the weekend, to give those individuals affected a place to discard materials damaged by the recent flooding. The City will haul those discarded items away.

Ward 2 Clarksville City Councilman Deanna McLaughlin and Ward 12 City Councilman Keri Lovato have played key leadership roles in cleanup and recovery efforts since February 15th.