Clarksville Pets of the Week for February 24th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 24th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Ernie is an adult male German Shepherd, possibly a mix. He is fully vetted and neutered. Ernie prefers to be the only pet in the home. Ernie is currently at the Fort Campbell Shelter. You can get a day pass to go on Post and visit the shelter. Their number is 931-472-5820. You can get a pass by going online to Pre -Registration/Gvt.US Please come check out this handsome boy. He is patiently waiting for his forever family.

Howie is a 3 year old male lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and just a beautiful gentle soul. He did great on the leash, and sat for treats. He is the type of dog who will be up for any adventure, hikes, jogging, trips to the water and any activities he can do with you.

Riley is a 6 month old male hound type mixed breed with the prettiest brindle coloring. He is fully vetted and will be neutered/microchipped upon adoption. He was very easy to go out in the yard and is a slight puller on the leash so he might be happier with a harness to help direct his attention.

He waited till he was in the yard to do his business so that indicates he might be easy to train. He does know his sit command already and is very eager to learn. Remember, puppies need a lot of love, time, and patience with training to help them become their best selves.

Adora is a beautiful female Domestic Shorthair mix. She has the most gorgeous yellow/green eyes. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. Come visit her in the Cat room.

Fergie is an adult female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before going to her new family. Come see her at the Fort Campbell shelter. Their number is 931-472-5820. They will be able to give you information on how to obtain a day pass to get on post and visit the shelter or go online Pre-Registration/Gvt.US

Baxter is an adult male domestic shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption and is litter trained. He is a sweetheart and will make someone a great addition to their family. Come see him in the Cat Room at the Fort Campbell facility. Call 931-472-5820 to obtain information on getting a day pass to come visit the facility.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions. Often, we highlight pets also available at our Fort Campbell Facility as well 931.472.5820



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Stubbs Is a young male Domestic Shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He adores playing with toys, loves hanging with his favorite people and getting belly rubs. Stubbs is good with children and dogs. Stubbs must be the only cat in the home and is very ‘chatty and vocal.’ He will follow you everywhere around the house and loves to just chill with his family. If you are looking for a new best friend and loyal companion Stubbs is your boy!

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Tesla is a young female Australian Shepherd/Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, on HW prevention and spayed. She is a very happy, energetic girl with boundless energy! She has done well with other dogs but a meet and greet would be required if other fur siblings are in the home. Tesla will need a cat free home. She will do well with older children (7 and up) just due to her energy and play style. Tesla would be a great ranch/farm companion or at least in a home with acreage and a high fence for her to run and play.

For more information and application, contact Susan (CATS) at 931.305.8212 by text or by leaving a message or message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is an adult female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel clean. She has great energy and would be a good hiking and walking companion. Shamrock needs an adopter who understands her energy and she will benefit from a family committed to her training, exercising her and lots of challenging toys. She would love a nice yard and a warm bed at night. Shamrock has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is a sweet adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, crate/ house trained and spayed. She just lives for attention and affection and loves being with her people. She can get a little anxious at times but it is easily managed and she is just a wonderful companion. She is in a foster home with very young toddlers and is excellent around them. Ayer does well with other dogs but she is kind of silly and plays a bit rough so definite meet and greets are required if there are other fur siblings. Ayer does need a cat free home please.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions at cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Betty is a 2 month old female Shepherd mix. She is affectionate, friendly, funny, playful and very smart. She has her first set of puppy shots, dewormed twice and when old enough the rescue will spay her at their clinic or pay 50.00 toward you using your vet. Betty loves playing with other dogs and is good with children.

Please remember puppies need structure and time for training and learning about their world and environment. You can find sweet Betty and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jax is a very happy go lucky 3 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, crate trained and with a little more training will be a perfect gentleman on a leash. He seems to enjoy the company of other dogs and loves people. He is down for a run in the park or just snuggling on the couch. He is truly a gem! Remember to check any Breed restrictions if renting or living on Post. For more information about Jax and an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Daleyza is a 10 month old female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Daleyza is good with other cats and fine around children. She doesn’t like being picked up until she feels safe and comfortable. She will often just find a safe quiet space initially as she adjusts. Once she trusts she is just all about the pets and belly rubs. She is also very fond of treats and will happily follow you around as you shake the bag! She will be a delightful companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Paris is a 8 year old female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She will be fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, dewormed, HW tested and up to date on all preventatives. She has such a sweet, gentle nature and will be a wonderful snuggle buddy on the couch. Paris would do well on slow, leisurely walks and just spending time with her family.

She does well with respectful children ( she’s a bit of an older gal) but would prefer to be the only pet. It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start getting to really know your pup.

Paris’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/paris or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Valkyrie is a beautiful senior female American Bulldog/ Pit Bull Terrier mix.Val is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is very loyal, protective, friendly and playful. Valkyrie needs to be the only dog in the home and children 12 and older please. Val is a people person and does bond quickly to her people. She absolutely loves chewing on her stuffy toys. Val is a lovebug but just due to her age she would do best in a calmer, quiet home living her best life. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if renting or you live on Post.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need. Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Wonder is a one year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, weighs about 20 pounds and does very well with other dogs, children and doesn’t bother cats. He is very athletic, energetic, friendly and playful.

Wonder does need a fenced yard as he is deaf, but he is very smart, can learn hand commands and signals and is just the most loving boy. He needs a home where they will continue his signing and training and help him become his best self. Don’t let his deafness deter you from this fantastic companion.

For more information, call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing