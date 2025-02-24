Clarksville Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Domestic Stabbing on Eastern Hills Drive

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 2:00am this morning, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a residence on Eastern Hills Drive for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 34-year-old female victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect, 35-year-old Luis Alejandro Parra Montiel, had fled before officers arrived.

With assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Unit, Montiel was located in a wooded area and taken into custody without further incident. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This incident has been determined to be domestic-related. Montiel booking photo was not available at the time of this release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective DeJesus at 931.648.0656, ext. 5290.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.