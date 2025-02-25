5 Tennessee Vols Basketball Travels to LSU for Late-Night SEC Showdown

#5 Tennessee (22-5 | 9-5 SEC) at LSU (14-13 | 3-11 SEC)

Tuesday, February 25th | 8:00pm CT / 9:00pm ET

Baton Rouge, LA | Pete Maravich Assembly Center | TV: SEC Network

Baton Rouge, LA – Victorious in five of its past six games, the No. 5 Tennessee men’s basketball team is geared up for its second road contest in four days, as it travels south to face the Tigers of LSU Tuesday night at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tipoff is slated for 8:00pm CT (9:00pm ET).

Fans can catch Tuesday’s game between the Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) and Tigers (14-13, 3-11 SEC) on SEC Network. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradhsaw (analyst) will have the call. Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Steve Hamer describing the action.

In its most recent action, Tennessee faced an early nine-point deficit in a top-10 showdown at then-seventh-ranked Texas A&M, but clawed back to knock off the Aggies, 77-69, Saturday afternoon.

UT tied a program record with its seventh AP top-25 victory of the season, including its second top-10 decision of the month, behind a game- and season-high 30 points from Chaz Lanier, who notched 22 in the first half alone. The fifth-year guard hit a career-best eight 3-pointers, becoming the fourth Volunteer—fifth instance—ever to do so in a contest.

The Matchup

Tennessee has won its last three games against LSU, all by 14- plus points, with the last two by at least 20. Prior to that stretch, the Volunteers dropped four in a row, including three by at least a dozen.

Of last 18 series games, dating to 3/11/10, 16 have been decided by nine-plus points. That includes 15 determined by double digits, 10 by 14-plus, six by 18-plus and four by 20-plus. The average margin of victory in that stretch is 14.0 ppg.

This is the eighth time in the last nine meetings the Volunteers are ranked. They went 4-3 in the prior seven, including 3-1 with LSU unranked. This is also the third straight matchup with UT in the top 10 and the Tigers unranked.

UT’s Cade Phillips and Ben Linnemeyer were prep teammates of LSU’s Corey Chest in 2022-23, helping Link Academy (Mo.) win the GEICO Nationals title.

After going 17-16 (9-9) in 2023- 24, the Tigers placed No. 14 in this year’s SEC preseason poll.

Senior guard Cam Carter paces LSU with 16.9 ppg and 2.7 apg.

News and Notes

Tennessee has a seven AP top-25 wins and five AP top-15 wins this season. It is the third time in the last four years UT has hit either/ both of those marks in a season campaign after never doing so previously on either account.

UT is looking to win double-digit SEC games for the fifth year in a row, which would be the third such instance in program history. It had a five-year streak from 2005-06 to 2009-10 and a 13-year tally from 1964-65 to 1976-77.

In the victory at #7 Texas A&M (2/22/25), Chaz Lanier became the second SEC player in the last 20 seasons (2005-25) to score 30 points in an AP top-10 road win and the first to do so in league play. Kentucky’s Kevin Knox did it 1/27/18 at #7 West Virginia.

Lanier also became the first DI player with 30 points, eight made 3-pointers and five rebounds on the road against an AP top-10 team since Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield in 3OT on 1/4/16 at #1 Kansas and the first in regulation since Connecticut’s A.J. Price did so on 2/25/09 at #8 Marquette.

With 828 DI victories, Rick Barnes is one shy of John Calipari for first among active coaches and for the No. 10 spot on the all-time list.

Barnes’ 109 SEC wins tie Nolan Richardson for No. 20 all-time.

Zakai Zeigler, whose 666 assists rank fourth in SEC history, has 194 this year, putting him six shy of the fifth 200-assist campaign in UT history. It would be his second.

Felix Okpara (48) is two blocks away from the 13th 50-block season in UT history, while Chaz Lanier (94) is five made 3-pointers from tying Allan Houston (99 in 1990-91) for fifth on the program’s single-season list.

The UT Vols lead or co-lead DI in AP top-25, top-20 and top-15 wins over the last four seasons (2021- 25). They have 27, 23 and 20, respectively.

Tennessee’s 193 victories over the last eight seasons (2017-25) rank co-ninth in DI, alongside Liberty. Only Gonzaga (234), Houston (231), Duke (209), Kansas (209), Purdue (201), Saint Mary’s (196), Auburn (195) and San Diego State (195) possess more.

Racking Up Ranked Victories

TOP 25: In the past four years (2021-25), Tennessee’s 27 AP top-25 wins lead the nation. Only Connecticut (25), Kansas (25) and Iowa State (24) are even within three, while the closest SEC school is four behind (Alabama with 23).

TOP 20: Tennessee co-leads DI with 23 AP top-20 triumphs over that span, tied with Connecticut (23) for the national lead. Only Kansas (22) is even within three, while the closest SEC program is four back (Alabama with 19).

TOP 15: The Volunteers are tied for the DI lead with 20 AP top-15 decisions over those four years, matching Kansas (20). Only Alabama (closest SEC team with 16) is even within four of UT.

TOP 10: Since 2021-22, Tennessee owns 10 AP top- 10 wins, second in the SEC and co-fifth nationally, the latter alongside Purdue (10). Only Connecticut (12), Iowa State (12), Kansas (12) and Kentucky (11) have more. The 10 such wins in that time are against #1 Alabama (2/15/23), #3 Kansas (11/25/22), #3 Auburn (2/26/22), #4 Kentucky (2/15/22), #5 Kentucky (3/12/22), #6 Arizona (12/22/21), #10 Texas (1/28/23), at #10 Kentucky (2/3/24), #5 Florida (2/1/25) and at #7 Texas A&M (2/22/25).



TOP FIVE: In that same four-year span, UT has six AP top-five victories, tied with Arizona for the most in the country. Only six other schools have even four: Alabama (five), Iowa State (five), Florida (four), Gonzaga (four), Kentucky (four) and Purdue (four).

High-Caliber Company

Tennessee and Kansas are the only two schools to earn an AP top-five ranking in each of the last four seasons (2021-25). Only two others, Arizona and Purdue, entered 2024-25 with a three-year streak.

The Volunteers are one of only four teams to reach the AP top six in each of the past five seasons, alongside Alabama, Houston and Kansas.

UT is one of just five programs to reach the AP top six in at least six of the last seven seasons (2018- 25), alongside Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas and Kentucky. Those are also the only five schools to enter the AP top five in at least five different years in that stretch.

The Vols are among only eight teams to reach the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll in at least two of the last seven seasons (2018-25), joining Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, and Purdue.

Over that same seven-year stretch (2018-25), UT is also one of seven teams to claim an AP top-two position in at least three seasons, alongside Baylor, Connecticut, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, and Purdue.

UT is one of seven schools with an AP top-20 ranking in each of the last eight years (2017-25), alongside Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State and North Carolina. Just two others—Houston and Purdue—have even been AP top-25 each season.

Additionally, over the last three years (2022-25), the Vols are one of just six teams to reach the AP top two in multiple seasons, joining Alabama, Connecticut, Duke, Kansas and Purdue.

Particularly Potent At Home

Under Rick Barnes, Tennessee is 22-8 (.733) versus AP top-25 teams at Food City Center, including 17-2 (.895) in its last 19 such games (since 1/30/21).

The Volunteers are 17-7 (.708) at home against AP top-20 teams in the Barnes era, including 13-2 (.867) in their last 15 such contests (since 1/30/21).

UT has a 14-5 (.737) mark when hosting AP top-15 squads under Barnes, including a 12-2 (.857) record in its last 14 such affairs (since 1/30/21).

Barnes has led the Vols to an 8-1 (.889) ledger at Food City Center versus AP top-10 teams, with seven consecutive wins (since 3/2/19).

UT is a perfect 6-0 when hosting AP top-five teams in the Barnes era (all since 1/24/17). The six straight wins are an SEC record, per ESPN, surpassing the mark of five by Kentucky in 1978-84 and 1956-59.

The Vols won 12 straight home games against AP top-25 foes from 1/30/21 to 2/28/24. That is an SEC record, per CBS Sports, and the longest in DI since Kansas had 17 straight from 1/11/14 to 2/13/17. Nine of those victories were versus top-15 foes, with five against the top 10 and three over top-five teams.

Tennessee is 19-5 (.792) in AP top-25 home matchups under Barnes, including 13-5 (.722) with both teams in the top 20, 8-2 (.800) with both in the top 15 and 4-0 (1.000) with both in the top 10.

1.4K Club

Tennessee and Alabama are the only schools with four 1,400-point scorers. Just nine others programs have even three.

In total, only 32 teams—10 are in the SEC—have four- plus players with even 1,000 collegiate points.

Jordan Gainey possesses 1,464 points in 127 contests, an average of 11.5 ppg over four years.

Darlinstone Dubar has 1,436 points in 138 outings, good for 10.4 ppg across five seasons.

Zakai Zeigler owns 1,403 points in 127 appearances, giving him an 11.0 ppg average in four seasons.

Chaz Lanier, the only member of the quartet who entered the season below 1K, now has 1,414 points in 131 outings, a 10.8 ppg ledger across five campaigns.

Top-Tier Truimphs

Tennessee is 41-41 (.500) against AP top-25 foes under Rick Barnes, including 25-14 (.641) in its past 39 such games (since 1/22/22).

The Volunteers are 35-33 (.515) versus AP top-20 teams in Barnes’ tenure, including 21-10 (.677) in their last 31 such affairs (since 1/22/22).

UT is 27-26 (.509) against AP top-15 teams in the Barnes era, including 20-9 (.690) in its last 29 such games (since 12/22/21).

The Vols own a 15-15 (.500) record versus AP top-10 foes under Barnes, including a 13-9 (.591) mark in their last 22 such contests (since 3/2/19) and a 10-6 (.625) tally in their last 16 (since 12/22/21).

UT is 10-9 (.526) against AP top-five opponents in Barnes’ tenure, including 6-4 (.600) in its last 10 such affairs (since 2/15/22). It is 8-2 (.800) versus AP top-five SEC teams, including 7-1 (.875) in its last seven such outings (since 3/2/19).

Shooting To Succeed

Over the last four seasons (2021-25), Tennessee is 45-8 (.849) when hitting double-digit 3-pointers in a game, including 27-3 (.900) at home.

During Rick Barnes‘ first six seasons on Rocky Top, 2015-16 to 2020-21, Tennessee was a strong 20-12 (.625) in such games, including 12-3 (.800) at home, but the last four years have been even better.

A Superb Sign

Tennessee is 132-15 (.898) under Rick Barnes when holding its opponent to 39.0 percent or worse field- goal shooting, including 72-8 (.900) when its foe shoots 35.0 or below. The Volunteers are a perfect 26-0 (1.000) in Barnes’ tenure when holding their opponent to a field-goal clip of 30.0 or under.