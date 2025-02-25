APSU Men’s Basketball Wraps Up Regular Season with Road Matchup at West Georgia

Austin Peay (13-17 | 8-9 ASUN) at West Georgia (5-25 | 3-14 ASUN)

Wednesday, February 26th, 2025 | 6:00pm CT

Carrollton, GA | The Coliseum

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team concludes its 2024-25 Atlantic Sun Conference regular season with a Wednesday 6:00pm CT game against West Georgia at The Coliseum in Carrollton, Georgia.

Austin Peay (13-17, 8-9 ASUN) enters the final game of the regular season tied with North Florida for seventh in the ASUN Conference standings, who it defeated in the league opener, January 2nd. The Governors will play the Ospreys in the opening round the 2025 ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship in a neutral-site contest at the No. 2 seed, who will be determined Wednesday evening.

The Governors are coming off a 95-78 loss to Lipscomb in which Isaac Haney scored a team-best 24 points for his seventh 20-point performance of the season of the season.

Hansel Enmanuel also led the APSU Govs with seven rebounds, the junior guard’s second-best rebounding game of the season and his most since hauling in eight boards in the season opener against Union on November 4th.

Junior LJ Thomas leads Austin Peay State University with 13.9 points and 3.7 assists per game while ranking second on the team in rebounds (4.7) and steals (1.1) per game as well.

The Govs’ matchup with West Georgia (5-25, 3-14 ASUN) is the second all-time, with the Wolves earning a 72-68 victory in Clarksville on January 9th.

The last time the two teams met, Anton Brookshire had his career’s best performance with 28 points and six three-pointers.

West Georgia will conclude its first season as a Division I affiliate following Wednesday’s contest after being eliminated from postseason contention following a 72-57 loss to Queens last time out.

The Wolves are led by Shelton Williams-Dryden’s 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The junior transfer from Milwaukee Area Tech also is shooting 55.8% from the field with 48 assists and 36 assists across 30 appearances.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University looks to end its regular season with a win for the second straight year.

The Governors are 0-1 all-time against West Georgia after dropping a four-point decision to the Wolves in early January on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

With a win, Austin Peay State University would finish the season .500 at 9-9 in ASUN Conference play, making head coach Corey Gipson the fourth head coach in program history to go .500 in conference play through each of their first two seasons.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Championship. Austin Peay State University men’s basketbal will play North Florida at the No. 2 seed – still to be determined – Sunday afternoon. With a win or UNF loss, APSU would enter the postseason as the No. 7 seed, with the Ospreys being the No. 8.