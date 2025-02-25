Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball guard Anovia Sheals Named ASUN Freshman of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – Anovia Sheals of Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team earned Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Week honors, the league announced Monday.

This marks the first ASUN weekly award for the freshman.

Sheals combined for 28 points over the weekend, highlighted by a 17-point performance at Lipscomb on February 22nd. She grabbed 10 rebounds over two games, with seven also at Lipscomb.

The Daytona Beach, Florida native plays 27.3 minutes per game on the season, averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. She has scored double figures in 15 games, highlighted by a career-high 22 points at West Georgia on Feb. 12.

Sheals and the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team are back in action this Thursday as they take on West Georgia on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.