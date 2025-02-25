47.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Basketball guard Anovia Sheals Named ASUN Freshman...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball guard Anovia Sheals Named ASUN Freshman of the Week

News Staff
By News Staff
2024-25 APSU Women's Basketball - Anovia Sheals. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballJacksonville, FL Anovia Sheals of Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team earned Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Week honors, the league announced Monday. 

This marks the first ASUN weekly award for the freshman. 

Sheals combined for 28 points over the weekend, highlighted by a 17-point performance at Lipscomb on February 22nd. She grabbed 10 rebounds over two games, with seven also at Lipscomb. 

The Daytona Beach, Florida native plays 27.3 minutes per game on the season, averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. She has scored double figures in 15 games, highlighted by a career-high 22 points at West Georgia on Feb. 12. 

Sheals and the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team are back in action this Thursday as they take on West Georgia on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. 

Previous article
Cumberland Winds Honors Black History Month with “Songs Without Words” at Roxy Regional Theatre
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information