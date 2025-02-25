Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Franklin Street water outage, road closure for water valve replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Thursday, February 27th, 2025, at 5:00pm and will turn off water service to the following streets and roads.

Streets affected are Franklin Street (Fourth Street to University Avenue) and South Fifth Street (Franklin Street to Madison Street)

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity during the work.

Franklin Street will be closed from Fourth Street to University Avenue. Traffic will be detoured to Fourth Street and University Avenue to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:00am on Friday, February 28th.

